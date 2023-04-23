Supermarket Stakeout season 5 release date, air time, and plot

The fifth season of Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout will premiere on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 pm EST. A new team of professional chefs will be joining the latest season of Supermarket Stakeout, and under the watchful eye of host Alex Guarnaschelli, they will be participating in different challenges in supermarkets.

While the show's themes have not been revealed, the first episode of the new series, titled Passport to the Parking Lot, will draw inspiration from Italy, Morocco, and France. The official synopsis of the first episode of Supermarket Stakeout mentions:

“Alex Guarnaschelli takes four chefs on an international trip without leaving the parking lot; they dish up Italian-style countryside cuisine and get a little bazaar with Moroccan food before one chef says bonjour to a year's worth of groceries.”

As a follow-up to this, chefs will face a steakhouse-based challenge in the second episode of Supermarket Stakeout season 5, where they will present their skills in a stunning dinner. Five episodes will be released in the latest installment of Supermarket Stakeout, with new episodes airing every Tuesday on Food Network.

Fans can also watch the latest episode of Supermarket Stakeout season 5 on Discovery Plus, Amazon Prime, FuboTV, and Direct TV. Additionally, fans can also download or purchase this upcoming season on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

What to expect from the upcoming season of Supermarket Stakeout

Host Alex Guarnaschelli will kickstart the new season by giving each chef $500 to participate in the show. Based on information provided by the Fodd Network website, the show intends to present contestants with themes:

“Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as four chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags."

It further mentions:

"The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year's worth of groceries.”

Each episode will feature a three-round competition, and the amount of money they're given represents their entire budget for ingredients. In the first round, contestants can purchase food only by ambushing unsuspecting customers and negotiating for their bags without knowing what they have inside.

In the second round, customers can only buy products through a single shopper. However, in this round, chefs can take a look at the items they'll be getting before negotiating. Meanwhile, in the third and final round, contestants will get to purchase five ingredients. Chefs can approach multiple shoppers until they find what they are looking for.

The chef who has had the least amount of success will be eliminated after the end of every themed episode. There will be a final round in which two chefs will go head-to-head for an award.

Featuring Food Network star and award-winning chef Alex Guarnaschelli as host, the show promises to be entertaining from start to finish. Having aired four successful seasons, the show has remained a top choice for fans to watch on Food Network.

Food Network will air the latest season of Supermarket Stakeout on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 pm EST. Additionally, fans can watch the latest season of the show on Discovery Plus, Amazon Prime, FuboTV, and Direct TV.

