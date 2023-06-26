Korean megastar Ok Taec-yeon discusses his new fantasy series, Heartbeat

Ok Taec-yeon is a man who dons many hats. Not only is he a member of the popular musical K-pop band 2PM, a solo artist, and an entrepreneur but he is also an established film and television star. Now, his latest venture is a show titled Heartbeat that will be airing worldwide on Amazon Prime.

A KBS original, the show will be made available to 240 territories across the globe starting from June 26. Heartbeat is lighthearted drama, showing the story of a vampire who craves love and a woman who has no time for it.

Recently, we spoke to the talented actor to get his take on why the show may appeal to audiences worldwide. The star of popular K-drama hits such as Vincenzo and Blind, Ok Taec-yeon spoke about the intertwining themes of a classic romance merged with the fantasy element.

"What makes your heart beat?": Ok Taec-Yeon asks the global audience

Ok Taec-Yeon plays the role of Seon Woo-Hyul, a vampire who narrowly missed the window to turn human. The 34-year-old actor previewed the many elements of the show pretty much guaranteed to draw fans in:

"Because Heartbeat is a fantasy rom-com, there’s a lot of fantasy in it and also a lot of romance and comedy, too, and of course the subject matter of vampires. As a drama series being showcased to the global audience, I think many will relate to this – which is the key point of our show – which is 'What makes your heart beat?' and 'What is love?'”

How does the element of love come into the picture? Well, matters of the heart abound when he comes across Joo In-hae, who has been described as a "coldhearted woman." In addition, she is someone who does not care much about the concept of love.

Laughter abounds, and so does the romance that is central to the narrative of Heartbeat. Besides, the cast hopes that the plot will enchant fans no matter where they are. And at the canter of it all is the heart!

KBS Drama @KBS_drama



Can you feel my heartbeat...?

관 속에서 번쩍 눈 뜬 옥택연 ?! 🧛‍♂️



KBS2 새 월화 드라마 [가슴이 뛴다]

2023년 6월 첫방송 🦇



#KBS #가슴이뛴다 #옥택연 #원지안 #박강현 #윤소희 [가슴이 뛴다] 티저Can you feel my heartbeat...?관 속에서 번쩍 눈 뜬 옥택연 ?! 🧛‍♂️KBS2 새 월화 드라마 [가슴이 뛴다]2023년 6월 첫방송 🦇 [가슴이 뛴다] 티저Can you feel my heartbeat...?관 속에서 번쩍 눈 뜬 옥택연 ?! 🧛‍♂️KBS2 새 월화 드라마 [가슴이 뛴다]2023년 6월 첫방송 🦇✨#KBS #가슴이뛴다 #옥택연 #원지안 #박강현 #윤소희 https://t.co/WA9OXMeMFb

Love knows no boundaries, feels lead actor Ok Taec-Yeon, and that is why everyone across the globe will be able to relate to the story at hand:

"Because when it comes to the topic of love, it’s universal. We all feel it and live for it. Also, our drama series has the very classic romance storyline plus the comedy. These two put together transcends all borders and cultures – it’s going to be a very light-hearted easy watch."

Also part of the cast are Park Kang-hyun and Yoon So-hee, in addition to a star-studded supporting lineup, each bringing their unique flavor to the show. As can be seen from the trailer above, the show never takes itself too seriously and it's likely going to be an easy watch.

However, how will the relationship between Ok Taec-yeon and Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an) develop? Catch more coverage of this evergreen tale only on SK POP.

