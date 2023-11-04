"KISS PLEASE": EXO Baekhyun's adorable mistake during his Allo Bank Hangout Bareng Fanmeet swoons fans 

On Saturday, November 4, EXO Baekhyun rolled out a solo fan meeting, Allo Bank Hangout Bareng Fanmeet, in Indonesia. During the show, the idol engaged in several activities and interacted closely with fans who came to see him. For one such event that was held during the fanmeet, the idol was asked to try out the different desserts and dishes popularly known in Indonesia.

When he was taking a bite of the Lapis cake that was offered to him, he was told by a fan in the audience that there were Kismis (raisins) in the cake. However, the idol misheard the fan and repeated what he thought they were saying,

"Kiss please?"

When Baekhyun realized he had misheard the fan, he immediately got flustered. Following the event, fans found this interaction adorable and couldn't stop talking about it, eventually leading the phrase "KISS PLEASE" to trend on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans can't stop talking about EXO Baekhyun's cute mistake during his Allo Bank Hangout Bareng Fanmeet

Recently, EXO Baekhyun joined a partnership with the Indonesian bank, Allo Bank, and is currently the face of the company. As the two continued to engage in the partnership, a special solo fanmeet featuring the idol was announced by Allo Bank, much to the excitement of Indonesian EXO-Ls. The much-awaited fanmeeting was finally rolled out on November 4, and many exciting and adorable moments were born from the meet.

During the entirety of the fanmeet, the idol did a lot of activities like answering fans' questions, performing his solo songs like Un Village, and more. One of the events included a food review where the idol was made to try the various popular dishes and traditional desserts of Indonesia, like Ketan Serundeng, Lapis Legit, Siomay Bandung, and Asam Jawa.

When the idol was eating the Lapis Legit (Lapis cake), one of the fans mentioned that it contained Kismis, the Indonesian word for raisins. However, the idol misheard it as "Kiss please," and he repeated the phrase in confusion. Soon, the translator cleared up the confusion, and when Baekhyun realized his mistake, he immediately got flustered and was embarrassed to face the crowd again.

Regardless, fans thought the incident was cute and couldn't help but talk about it endlessly until the keyword "KISS PLEASE" eventually trended on X (formerly known as Twitter). As fans continued to find the idol adorable for his cute mistake, they also talked about the other interesting and exciting things that took place during the idol's Allo Bank Bareng Fanmeet.

The event was a tremendous commercial success, with all the tickets being sold out and EXO-Ls filling up the venue with a silver ocean of their brightly beaming Eri Bong (EXO's official lightstick). Additionally, they were extremely happy to see Baekhyun rolling out solo projects and events, and given that the fanmeeting also provided special merchandise of the idol, such as photo cards, stickers, and other goodies, fans left the venue feeling content.

While fans couldn't stop talking about the adorable incident at Baekhyun's solo fanmeet, they also hope for more such events and projects to be held in the future.