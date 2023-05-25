"Knock off yeezys": Adidas Harden Vol. 8 first look images spark intense reactions

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 is the eighth sneaker in James Harden’s signature line with the footwear brand. Sneakerheads, however, are trolling the first-look images of the same and even comparing it with Yeezys, expressing a general discontentment about the silhouette.

The Harden Vol. 8 features a textured upper that comes reinforced with a grandiose TPU overlay system. The sneaker has a neoprene-type bootie that’s been consistent on past Harden sneakers, which molds to the feet while the outside structure of the shoe keeps the foot in place. The new upcoming sneakers feature oval-shaped rubber guard on the uppper part, giving them a futuristic look as well as an aerodynamic feel. Unofficial pictures show a white and black colorway.

Other colorways have not yet been confirmed. No official release date has been announced, but it is expected to drop in the near future. Adidas Harden Vol. 8 appears to be similar in structure to the Harden Vol. 7. Unfortunately, netizens do not seem impressed with the latest silhouette, with many mocking it for the similarities it shares with Yeezys.

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 is facing quite a flurry of negative reactions from fans

Fans always have been appreciative of Adidas trying to be innovative while keeping the performance and athlete at the center of the design. Fans of James Harden and basketball enthusiasts appreciate the Harden silhouette's bold designs, fresh colorways, and innovative features of the shoes.

However, this time, when the first-look of the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 went viral across social media platforms, it did not manage to garner a positive response.

The first look suggests that the newest Adidas Harden Vol. 8 are similar to the Yeezys. The neoprene-type bootie, for instance, is a feature typical of Yeezys. Some fans have noted that the rubber oval-shaped guard on the uppers of the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 gives the shoe a futuristic and aerodynamic feel, which is also similar to the design of Yeezys.

Due to such similarities in design, comparisons are reigning large and the general consensus doesn't seem to be in favor of the model.

The Harden line features several models, starting with the Harden Vol. 1, each incorporating advanced technologies and design elements to enhance on-court performance. These shoes are known for their comfortable fit, responsive cushioning, and excellent traction, providing players with support and stability.

