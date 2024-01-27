"KOREA'S PRIDE": Fans lavish praise on BTS Jungkook as he earns multiple nominations at the prestigious 21st Korean Music Awards

Jungkook of BTS has garnered four significant nominations on the current roster of nominees. The complete list of nominees for the annual Korean Music Awards (KMA) was revealed on the event's official portal today, January 26, 2024.

The presentation presents prizes based on the recommendations made by the jury and recognizes both popular and subterranean performers from a range of genres.

BTS' Jungkook is one of the other contenders and is vying for accolades in four different categories, including Song of the Year and Musician of the Year. Fans couldn't contain their joy and hailed him as "Korea's Pride," while the golden maknae of the worldwide sensation BTS attained multiple nominations even though he has been away for his military duties.

Rock group Silica Gel, girl group NewJeans, and Korean rapper Beenzino are a few of the other select few that have achieved significant success on the same list. Live streaming of the 21st Korean Music Awards (KMA) event will be available on the PRIZM app starting on February 29, 2024, at 8 p.m. KST.

"Korean Grammys nominated Jungkook": Fans lavish praise on the BTS idol's musical prowess, which earned him four nominations

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter from BTS has been nominated in four categories: Best K-pop Song for SEVEN by Jungkook (Ft. Latto), Best K-pop Album for his solo debut GOLDEN, Musician of the Year, and Song of the Year for SEVEN once again.

Several distinguished directors, entertainment producers, music journalists, authors, and other accomplished musicians from a variety of musical genres—including jazz and pop—make up the Selection Committee of the prestigious 21st Korean Music Awards (KMA). The main editor of Monthly Jazz People, Kim Gwanghyun, is the chairman of the selection committee.

Judges from the panel mentioned that today, pop culture includes Jungkook. He's risen to stardom once more, even though he was one previously. From the preceding brightness, this starlight is distinct. The panel further wrote that the K-pop singer has demonstrated that they are capable of identifying as a solo artist as opposed to a member of a group. KMA judges said:

“Jungkook has become a part of pop culture. Even though he was already a star, he has become a star again. It's a different starlight from the previous light. Golden has proved a K-pop singer can reveal his presence as a solo artist rather than a group member...”

On November 3, 2023, the singer-songwriter released his first full-length solo album. He has since ushered in a new age of K-pop's influence on Western music. The same was done for Korean music, musicians, and their global exposure by his band BTS before him.

BTS spearheaded the movement by appearing three times on the cover of TIMES, receiving five Grammy nominations—the only act from the Korean music scene—and walking the UNICEF and White House platforms in support of global humanitarian causes.

Now, Jungkook has seemingly taken the torch from his team leader, Kim Namjoon, as he marches ahead, claiming several laurels and victories in the wake of his solo album release. It is crucial to keep in mind that BTS has not disbanded and does not intend to do so by far. Since their enlistment period was on their toes, the boys released solo projects before heading to the military.

Naturally, the BTS ARMY, who are waiting for Jungkook and the rest of the BTS members to come back from the military and reunite in 2025, found themselves proud and celebrated the golden maknae's hundred and hundreds of feats and achievements once again on Twitter.

As of December 12, 2023, all the BTS members had enlisted in the South Korean military to serve a mandatory period of 18 to 21 months.

