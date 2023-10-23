"Korea's pride Kim Taehyung": BTS' V's Seoul Tourism campaign as Honorary Ambassador hits 500 million views in 3 weeks

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's global campaign as Honorary Tourism Ambassador for Seoul Tourism recently hit 500 million views on YouTube, making ARMYs proud. The campaign included long-format content, YouTube shorts, teaser videos, and more. It garnered a combined total of 500 million views across all formats on YouTube within three weeks of its release, as per NEWSTREE.

Notably, the Layover singer is making waves worldwide as Seoul's Honorary Tourism Ambassador. He is the sole ambassador to have an extensive global campaign dedicated to him.

All the members of BTS have served as Honorary Tourism Ambassadors for Seoul for seven consecutive years since 2017. For 2023, BTS' V was the star of the Seoul Tourism campaign.

The news about the campaign's success went viral on platforms like Twitter and fans expressed their joy about the same as they called the idol "Korea's pride."

"Best Seoul ambassador" - Fans react as BTS' V's Seoul Tourism campaign garners combined total of 500 million views across all formats on YouTube

BTS' V was roped in to showcase the charm and beauty of Seoul, the capital city of South Korea via two distinct campaigns that aimed to highlight the two aspects of the city. The campaigns were called - "New Tradition" and "Nature in the City."

"New Tradition" portrayed the interesting and unique blend of retro meets contemporary and tradition meets modern. The other campaign "Nature in the City" showcased the plentiful green spaces in the vibrant and bustling city. 10 videos of different formats were released featuring BTS' V.

The promotional videos included long-format content, YouTube shorts, and teaser videos, which garnered a combined total of over 10,000 comments and 500,000 likes.

Fans not only lavished praise on BTS' V but also expressed their desire to visit the beautiful landmarks in Seoul, all thanks to the Layover singer's recommendations. They took to the comments section of @naver_taehyung's post and called the idol the "best Seoul ambassador."

To commemorate the success of the campaign, two notable promotional campaigns were launched - "Seoul Edition 23' hashtag event" and "Selfie with V" campaign.

The "Seoul Edition 23' hashtag event" urged fans or interested tourists to upload posts with a designated hashtag, recommending a particular place, spot, or landmark in Seoul, and tag Seoul Tourism and BTS' V on social media.

The "Selfie with V" campaign involved ARMYs or K-pop fans clicking a selfie with the Slow Dancing singer every time they spotted him on a Seoul tourism billboard or outdoor advertisement. Fans were asked to upload the pictures on their social media handles using the SelfiewithV hashtag. They were also asked to tag BTS' member V in the posts.

BTS' V releases never-seen-before footage via Slow Dancing remix

Almost a month after the release of his debut solo album Layover and its romantic title track, Slow Dancing, V released two new remixes of his official solo debut track.

The first one was with FRNK, which was accompanied by a music video featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes and never-seen-before footage from the filming of the Slow Dancing music video. It is important to note that these scenes did not feature in the music video. FRNK's remix added an Afro-style rhythm to the track, making it a dance number.

The second track featured artist Cautious and was an audio-only remix. It was an instrumental remix and was created using the flute, keyboard, and drums.

In other news, BTS' V flew out to Paris on October 23 for an overseas schedule, details of which will be revealed in due course of time.