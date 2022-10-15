Korean rapper NO:EL sentenced to prison for 1 year

Former High School Rapper NO:EL will face one year of imprisonment for driving without a license and declining to use a breathalyzer. On October 14, 2022, the third division of the Supreme Court upheld the rapper's one-year prison sentence.

Jang Yong-jun, popularly known as NO:EL, is the son of politician Jang Je-won, an incumbent Member of the National Assembly from the United Future Party. He is an independent rapper who made his debut in 2017. The singer/rapper has always been passionate about music. However, his history of misconduct has put him in a bad light.

A brief history of misconducts related to NO:EL

On September 18, 2021, the Korean rapper was found driving a Mercedes Benz in the Banpo of the Seocho District in Seoul and was involved in an accident. When the police reached the crime scene, they tried to check his alcohol levels and license. However, he did not cooperate and instead struck them on the head.

After the first two trials, NO:EL was sentenced to one year in prison. However, he was cleared of the charge of causing an injury to the police officer because the injuries were minor. NO:EL later appealed against the ruling to the court, and it was further sent to the Supreme Court. Since the appeals court confirmed the original verdict, he was sentenced to one year in prison.

In 2020, he was imprisoned for one year and six months plus two years of probation on the charges of driving under the influence. He also tried to switch drivers to cover up his mistake.

He later committed the same crime again and was arrested during his probation period on October 12, 2021, with an issued arrest warrant. NO:EL was in detention while the trial went on simultaneously. But he was freed at the end of the month as the detention was revoked. He was released from jail on October 9, 2022, after being in detention for a year.

Additionally, in 2019, he hit a motorcyclist while drunk driving and later served as a social worker to repent for his mistake.

Amidst the misconducts and court-proceedings of the rapper, the K-netizens are in support of the recent decision shared by the Supreme Court.

As an artist, the 22-year-old made his last comeback in 2021 with a studio album titled 21'S/S. Since his debut, he has released three studio albums, two extended plays, and a couple of singles with fellow rappers such as Justhis, Kid Milli, Young B, Giriboy, and Swings.

In other news, VICTON's Heo Chan left the group after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol. Group's agency, IST Entertainment, shared an official statement to share further details on the issue.

