KQ Fellaz 2 to officially debut as xikers, open social media accounts and release teasers

KQ Entertainment’s predebut group, KQ Fellaz 2, is gearing up for its debut as a 10-member group called xikers.
On February 24, the agency posted an IDENTITY FILM, giving fans a glimpse into the concept and aesthetics of the upcoming group, xikers, who will also be KQ Entertainment’s second idol group after K-pop powerhouse, ATEEZ.
The group had been active since August last year as KQ Fellaz 2. After seeing the singers perform at various venues, fans became very invested in the pre-debut group. With a final name to the group, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Hunter, Yujun, and Yechan will be making their debut as xikers.
“Good luck on your debut”: Fans react as KQ Fellaz 2 reveal group name xikers’ meaning, social media accounts, and more
Since their debut in August last year, the 10-member predebut group KQ Fellaz 2 has been in front of the camera. They attracted eyeballs for multiple reasons, some of which included their talent and visuals. As the first group to come out of KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ’s agency, fans gushed over their energetic performances too.
D-Day finally arrived as the agency announced that the group will be making an official debut as xikers (pronounced as “psy-kers”). They also opened their social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. The agency also released a video and photo teaser establishing the group’s identity.
Titled IDENTITY FILM, the video shows multiple geometrical shapes reshaping into different things as they merge. It also uses a variety of fonts, which fans believe hints at the group’s versatility.
Fans also adore the meaning of the group's name. The letter “x” symbolizes coordinates, while “ikers” is borrowed from “hikers.” The name represents 10 boys who will travel through time and space in search of “coordinates.” However, the meaning of “coordinates” is still a mystery.
The agency also released a photo teaser with a cartoon character wearing a hoodie and the phrase “TRICK OR HIKE.” Fans believe the upcoming group will also have a rich lore and that time traveling will be their main arc.
Fans, who have seen KQ Fellaz 2 at multiple events such as KCON 2022 Japan were in celebratory spirits the moment the group's official debut was announced.
Many posted good wishes for the group’s debut while others commented on their long journey and posted videos of them showing their talent to others. Take a look at the varied reactions of fans below:
Meanwhile, the 10 members of KQ Fellaz 2 were introduced in August 2022. They attracted attention for their talent, visuals, and self-producing skills, and easily became recognized as ATEEZ’s younger brothers.
In a recent live stream, ATEEZ’s Yunho mentioned KQ Fellaz 2 and praised them. As per Twitter user @mylifeisyuyu, who translated his comments, Yunho said:
“I have faith in them that they’ll do well. They're really good so please give them a lot of love, and I've seen the xikers’ kids practice a lot. They're really good!"
The debut date for xikers hasn’t yet been revealed. Fans can follow their social media accounts to stay up-to-date with them. They will also be performing at the KCON 2023 Thailand on March 18, 2023.