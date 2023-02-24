KQ Fellaz 2 to officially debut as xikers, open social media accounts and release teasers

KQ Entertainment’s predebut group, KQ Fellaz 2, is gearing up for its debut as a 10-member group called xikers.

On February 24, the agency posted an IDENTITY FILM, giving fans a glimpse into the concept and aesthetics of the upcoming group, xikers, who will also be KQ Entertainment’s second idol group after K-pop powerhouse, ATEEZ.

The group had been active since August last year as KQ Fellaz 2. After seeing the singers perform at various venues, fans became very invested in the pre-debut group. With a final name to the group, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Hunter, Yujun, and Yechan will be making their debut as xikers.

“Good luck on your debut”: Fans react as KQ Fellaz 2 reveal group name xikers’ meaning, social media accounts, and more

Me supporting them has nothing to do with ATEEZ ! The boys have a lot of potential; their facial expressions, dance synchronization... good luck for you debutWELCOME XIKERSXIKERS IS COMING Me supporting them has nothing to do with ATEEZ ! The boys have a lot of potential; their facial expressions, dance synchronization... good luck for you debut ❤️WELCOME XIKERSXIKERS IS COMING#KQFELLAZ2 #펠라즈2 #FELLAZ2#XIKERS #싸이커스 #TRICKorHIKE https://t.co/1tLd9J1Hy1

Since their debut in August last year, the 10-member predebut group KQ Fellaz 2 has been in front of the camera. They attracted eyeballs for multiple reasons, some of which included their talent and visuals. As the first group to come out of KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ’s agency, fans gushed over their energetic performances too.

D-Day finally arrived as the agency announced that the group will be making an official debut as xikers (pronounced as “psy-kers”). They also opened their social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. The agency also released a video and photo teaser establishing the group’s identity.

Titled IDENTITY FILM, the video shows multiple geometrical shapes reshaping into different things as they merge. It also uses a variety of fonts, which fans believe hints at the group’s versatility.

Fans also adore the meaning of the group's name. The letter “x” symbolizes coordinates, while “ikers” is borrowed from “hikers.” The name represents 10 boys who will travel through time and space in search of “coordinates.” However, the meaning of “coordinates” is still a mystery.

The agency also released a photo teaser with a cartoon character wearing a hoodie and the phrase “TRICK OR HIKE.” Fans believe the upcoming group will also have a rich lore and that time traveling will be their main arc.

dumbfuck @ankswl 410 @410minjae ] ‘xikers’ borrows the word "x" which symbolizes coordinates and the word "hiker" for travelers, it means ‘the boys traveling through time and space in search of coordinates’



#xikers #싸이커스 @xikers_official ] ‘xikers’ borrows the word "x" which symbolizes coordinates and the word "hiker" for travelers, it means ‘the boys traveling through time and space in search of coordinates’ [📰] ‘xikers’ borrows the word "x" which symbolizes coordinates and the word "hiker" for travelers, it means ‘the boys traveling through time and space in search of coordinates’#xikers #싸이커스 @xikers_official https://t.co/ltG6szyWp9 Can’t wait for their debut. KQ and their lore stuff. I can’t keep up with Ateez’s, now Xikers’s. twitter.com/410minjae/stat… Can’t wait for their debut. KQ and their lore stuff. I can’t keep up with Ateez’s, now Xikers’s. twitter.com/410minjae/stat…

Fans, who have seen KQ Fellaz 2 at multiple events such as KCON 2022 Japan were in celebratory spirits the moment the group's official debut was announced.

Many posted good wishes for the group’s debut while others commented on their long journey and posted videos of them showing their talent to others. Take a look at the varied reactions of fans below:

dolly ⁹⁹ @sieunistaken seeing so many of my moots stanning xikers.. im on the good side of tinytown thats good seeing so many of my moots stanning xikers.. im on the good side of tinytown thats good

HALAZIAteez💫sYou⬤ theories QUESTION⬤Fan Account @syou_atz Ooh🤡 so like I watched the xikers's film and I think the concept is like no fixed identity, they can become whoever they want like morphing, maybe using technology? And y2k elements also🤔 so like retro h4cker concept where they trick ppl or smth? Bcz trick is in their name? 🤔 Ooh🤡 so like I watched the xikers's film and I think the concept is like no fixed identity, they can become whoever they want like morphing, maybe using technology? And y2k elements also🤔 so like retro h4cker concept where they trick ppl or smth? Bcz trick is in their name? 🤔

wanijjong's🐻 @wanihanafi if xikers have their own lore, i wish their fans goodluck ! and hwitinggg ‍ twitter.com/410minjae/stat… 410 @410minjae ] ‘xikers’ borrows the word "x" which symbolizes coordinates and the word "hiker" for travelers, it means ‘the boys traveling through time and space in search of coordinates’



#xikers #싸이커스 @xikers_official ] ‘xikers’ borrows the word "x" which symbolizes coordinates and the word "hiker" for travelers, it means ‘the boys traveling through time and space in search of coordinates’ [📰] ‘xikers’ borrows the word "x" which symbolizes coordinates and the word "hiker" for travelers, it means ‘the boys traveling through time and space in search of coordinates’#xikers #싸이커스 @xikers_official https://t.co/ltG6szyWp9 looking at the phrase “travelling thru time & space” just makes me trauma bc of their sunbaenim loreif xikers have their own lore, i wish their fans goodluck ! and hwitinggg looking at the phrase “travelling thru time & space” just makes me trauma bc of their sunbaenim lore 😂 if xikers have their own lore, i wish their fans goodluck ! and hwitinggg ❤️‍🔥 twitter.com/410minjae/stat…

fuzzy ✣ₓᵢₖₑᵣₛ missing ateez @padahwan I JUST GOT HOME OMG THE NEWS MY XIKERS MY BBYS I JUST GOT HOME OMG THE NEWS MY XIKERS MY BBYS https://t.co/6qaBUzyiNJ

va @vasilissaadair kq being a bunch of otakus



ateez xikers

"dimensions "time and space

and rebellion" travelers" kq being a bunch of otakusateez xikers"dimensions "time and spaceand rebellion" travelers" https://t.co/HWDe0xa6HR

sam @forhyunwoo_ have say KQ is so good at giving a group an identity, the announcement the logo everything is so xikers coded even before the name you knew it was about them and i have seen debuted groups trying to find their own thing for years but xikers have it way before debuting have say KQ is so good at giving a group an identity, the announcement the logo everything is so xikers coded even before the name you knew it was about them and i have seen debuted groups trying to find their own thing for years but xikers have it way before debuting https://t.co/qculcL18Hx

マリーゴールド姫🏵🌿🤍 @marigold_hime @xikers_official Good luck, my dear boys! There's a long journey ahead, hope you will go on this path with genuine heart and strong will to show your talents and results of hard work! I'm here for being your support, your strength and your safe place when you need it! Love y'all & wish the best! @xikers_official Good luck, my dear boys! There's a long journey ahead, hope you will go on this path with genuine heart and strong will to show your talents and results of hard work! I'm here for being your support, your strength and your safe place when you need it! Love y'all & wish the best!

vivi @holockdown @xikers_official also whoever came up with the name xikers deserves a raise,, that name is so damn cool!! @xikers_official also whoever came up with the name xikers deserves a raise,, that name is so damn cool!!

Meanwhile, the 10 members of KQ Fellaz 2 were introduced in August 2022. They attracted attention for their talent, visuals, and self-producing skills, and easily became recognized as ATEEZ’s younger brothers.

In a recent live stream, ATEEZ’s Yunho mentioned KQ Fellaz 2 and praised them. As per Twitter user @mylifeisyuyu, who translated his comments, Yunho said:

“I have faith in them that they’ll do well. They're really good so please give them a lot of love, and I've seen the xikers’ kids practice a lot. They're really good!"

ʚ ⩜⃝ ɞ @mylifeisyuyu yunho :

"XIKERS debut ! our kids will debut soon.. i knew the name beforehand ^^~

it's fascinating and also a feeling of pride having a little brother group. when we debuted, i never thought we'd get brothers, but we have them now.. it feels like we've grown a lot.

i have faith + yunho :"XIKERS debut ! our kids will debut soon.. i knew the name beforehand ^^~it's fascinating and also a feeling of pride having a little brother group. when we debuted, i never thought we'd get brothers, but we have them now.. it feels like we've grown a lot.i have faith + https://t.co/aXwa2Synee

The debut date for xikers hasn’t yet been revealed. Fans can follow their social media accounts to stay up-to-date with them. They will also be performing at the KCON 2023 Thailand on March 18, 2023.

