"KUDOS": Fans cheer as BTS Jimin's 'Like Crazy' becomes the longest-charting song by a Korean soloist on Spotify's Global Daily Top Song Chart

On February 6, 2024, Like Crazy, the title track from BTS Jimin's debut solo album FACE, became the longest-charting song by a Korean soloist on Spotify's Global Daily Top Song Chart. In addition, it became the second longest-charting Korean song and the 5th longest-charting song by a K-pop act surpassing BTS' Boy With Luv.

Jimin's track from his debut album has been charting for 318 days eclipsing his own band's song which charted for 317 days. Fans were ecstatic as they congratulated the artist on X for his latest achievement.

"Queen Like Crazy": Fans lavish praise on BTS Jimin for charting his song for 318 days

At present, Like Crazy (Original ver.) has amassed over 851 million streams (851,259,663) on Spotify while its English version has raked in over 300 million streams (300,260,283). Combining the two, Jimin has garnered over 1.1 Billion streams for his tracks.

The album FACE was released on March 24, 2023, and marked the artist's ascension to his solo era. The mini-album consisted of six total tracks with 5 songs and 1 English rendition of the titular track.

While the rendition in English tackles the weight of fame and the dreaded prospect of losing oneself, the Korean version's lyrics discuss realizing that a loved one has left or abandoned them as they cling to the illusion in which they still live. The writers of both versions were Pdogg, Blvsh, Chris James, Ghstloop, Jimin, Evan, and BTS leader RM.

Notably, Like Crazy ranked No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reigned for four consecutive weeks. It became the first entrant from a South Korean solo artist to debut on the chart since its establishment in 1958. The track also earned the artist his first songwriting credit for a top entrant in the Hot 100.

Pdogg and Ghstloop were mostly responsible for the arrangement and composition of this synth-pop song.

For the unversed, Spotify's Global Daily Chart collects data from all regional places across the world and compiles the song results. The BTS ARMY showered praises on the BTS idol on X for his latest feat:

Remarkably, after selling 254,000 downloads and CD singles in its first week, the song climbed to the top of the Digital Song Sales list, earning the BTS idol's third-highest-selling song. It also racked up 10 million streams, which made its first appearance at number 35 on the Streaming Songs chart.

In addition, the song debuted at No.1 on the Official MENA Chart, released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), for the week ending March 30, 2023. It became the first by a Korean artist to do so in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area.