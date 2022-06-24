Kyle Rittenhouse video game: Where to buy, price, release date, and everything to know about the fake news shooter

Kyle Rittenhouse partnered with Mint Studios and to launch a turkey-shooting video game on Thursday, June 23. The turkeys are supposed to represent the "fake media," who according to Rittenhouse have "nothing better to do than to push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people's lives."

The 19-year-old was pardoned last November after shooting three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest and riots held for Jacob Blake, an African-American who was shot by a local white cop.

The game is available for preorder on Rittenhouse's website at $9.99, and any profit made by the project will be directed to a fund created to sue media outlets for defamation.

Kyle Rittenhouse promoted the game on his Twitter account

Kyle Rittenhouse @ThisIsKyleR



It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse's TURKEY SHOOT.



Go to I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news!It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse's TURKEY SHOOT.Go to RittenhouseGame.com and pre-order the game now! I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news! It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse's TURKEY SHOOT.Go to RittenhouseGame.com and pre-order the game now! https://t.co/ugHLH5Unki

The social media personality posted a video promoting the game on his Twitter account. The post's caption said:

"I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news! It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse's TURKEY SHOOT."

Rittenhouse was seen in the video acquainting viewers about himself. He said that many would know him as "the guy who was recently acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha self-defence case."

He went ahead and said that he knew he had done nothing wrong, but that didn't stop the media from smearing his name. He declared:

"It's time to fight back against the fake news machine. This is why I'm launching... The Kyle Rittenhouse Fake News Turkey Shoot video game. The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than to push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people's lives. "

He shared that the game is available for pre-order on RittenhouseGame.com, and it will help him "FUND the lawsuits to stop these fake news turkeys!"

Kyle Rittenhouse @ThisIsKyleR



Become a founding donor donate.tmap.org/twtr It's time to hold the media accountable in court for their malicious lies, defamation and propaganda.Become a founding donor It's time to hold the media accountable in court for their malicious lies, defamation and propaganda.Become a founding donor ➡️ donate.tmap.org/twtr https://t.co/6cqmR5QDca

The video ended with Rittenhouse fake-shooting a NERF gun at imaginary targets in the air.

The game's graphics include an animated teen, very similar to Rittenhouse, shooting up turkeys with labels such as "Fake News" and "MSDNC." The latter is an unofficial mock alternative to MSNBC that used by politicians and news organizations.

The creators have come up with a rap song for the video game that goes:

"Fake news turkey shoot. Got a laser gun, going pew pew pew. Follow my suits. We about to bankrupt the fake news."

Mint Studios CEO Mint Chip said the following in a statement to Washington Examiner:

"We had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him. Before the trial, you couldn't even mention his name in a positive manner on social media without getting banned. The truth literally got you suspended. We fight for the truth."

The game's release date is yet to be announced.

How was Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted?

In August 2020, Rittenhouse killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, while wounding Gaige Grosskreutz with a gun during riots occurring in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black man, during a domestic disturbance.

Black was paralyzed from the waist down after the incident, which sparked protests against the cop.

Rittenhouse and his friend Dominick Black joined a group claiming to protect businesses from rioters on the night of August 25, 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse @ThisIsKyleR The second amendment saved my life.

EVERYONE deserves the right to protect themselves. The second amendment saved my life. EVERYONE deserves the right to protect themselves.

According to reports, Joseph Rosenbaum chased Kyle Rittenhouse into a parking lot and tried to attack him, leading the teen to shoot him multiple times with his AR-15-style rifle. During the incident, Anthony Huber attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard before getting shot by the teenager in self-defence. Gaige Grosskreutz was also shot in the arm by Rittenhouse during the exchange.

City prosecutors charged Rittenhouse with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of curfew violation.

During his trial, Rittenhouse was labelled as an active shooter who provoked the other participants, which he argued against by saying that the incident took place due to self-defence.

The unlawful possession of a firearm and curfew violation charges were dismissed for being legally unsupported, while a unanimous jury found him not guilty of the remaining charges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far