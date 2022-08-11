LABOUM reportedly set to disband by end of August, leaves fans distraught

News of LABOUM disbanding by the end of August or early September has left fans distraught.
On August 11, according to an exclusive report by Star News, LABOUM will be disbanding at the end of August or early September. The reason is because the group's agency, Interpark Music Plus, is being acquired by Yanolja, a popular software company most well-known for its travel and hospitality business. It is said that once the acquisition process is complete, Yanoljia has no intentions of managing the girl band.
While this report remains yet to be confirmed, many Lattes are entertaining the possibility of such a scenario. To express their heartbreak and disappointment, they have taken it to social media to share their concerns.
Fans are wondering why it is that only girl groups have to face the fear of disbandment. While it is a valid issue, many facts about K-pop girl bands, in general, remain in the dark.
But some fans are still hopeful that even if the group disbands, they will release one group album as a parting gift for their fans.
In a fresh update, Interpark Music Plus revealed that no decision has been made on whether the four-member girl group will disband or not, and they will update Lattes once an official decision has been made.
LABOUM had previously hinted at the possibility of disbandment
After releasing their third mini-album, BLOSSOM, on November 3 last year, the talented girl-group met with SpoTV News and shared various difficulties that led to the group almost disbanding until the sudden popularity of Fresh Adventure.
The members stated that they had discussed disbanding and recalled how difficult that was as they are not a popular group. While Jinyea shared that she thought of exploring acting as a possible career option, Soyeon revealed that she thought of approaching other singers for collaboration and featuring in their projects. Amidst this, Haein dropped a bomb stating that she thought of leaving the entertainment industry and trying her luck in some other industry, leaving everyone in shock.
The talented girl group members revealed that the belated success of their 2016 track Fresh Adventure changed their fortune. The song gained popularity on YouTube and then on variety shows.
The track was featured on the MBC variety program 'Hang Out With You' and rewrote history as members came first on the music charts. In addition, they were invited to perform on music programs.
This happened in their seventh year, known as the infamous jinxed year where many girl groups disbanded. With the success of Fresh Adventure, members renewed their contracts with Interpark Music Plus and also released a new mini-album.
Member Haein expressed her happiness by stating:
“I felt I would regret if I let go of LABOUM. I couldn't believe it and thought I should just so this work."
More about LABOUM
As of now, LABOUM is a four-member group under Interpark Music Plus. Their name is taken from the French term meaning "The Party". The group originally debuted as a six-member girl group back in 2014. While Yulhee left the group in 2017, Yujeong left in 2021. In the March of the same year, their track Journey to Atlantis was a prominent track in 'Hangout With Yoo,' leading to the group’s resurgence. So far, they have released two studio albums, three extended plays, six single albums and 17 singles.
Now the girls face the risk of disbandment yet again and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what will happen to the Kiss Kiss singers next.