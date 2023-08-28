"Lack of understanding and Respect": James Charles' "Korean" makeup controversy explained as video sparks debate online

American beauty YouTuber, James Charles, is facing a new controversy over a makeup video he posted on his channel on Saturday, August 26. At the beginning of the video, James informed viewers that it was part of a series where he would try out full-face makeup from different countries and cultures across the world.

He debuted the first video of the series by attempting to do "Korean makeup" - the style of makeup popularly followed by people from Korea. In the video, James incorporated a few makeup clips by Asian TikTok creators.

However, many pointed out that those TikTok creators were Chinese and Japanese, not Korean. They also added that the Asian beauty influencers who appeared on the thumbnail of James’ video, were Chinese.

Some also claimed that due to the lack of proper research, James ended up following Douyin makeup, which is a popular makeup style in China, rather than Korea. Although the YouTuber used Korean makeup brands in the video, him mistaking Chinese influencers for Koreans garnered him backlash.

Soon after, YouTuber and drag queen, Rich Lux, made a video referring to James Charles' makeup, where the title claimed that James offended the Asian beauty community.

One user commented on Rich's video and called James ignorant, adding that he lacks respect and understanding.

James Charles' makeup video sparks an online debate. (Image via YouTube/Rich Lux)

Netizens have mixed reactions to James Charles' "Korean" makeup video

Rich Lux spoke about how James Charles was aware of the possibility of his makeup video becoming a hot topic, so the beauty YouTuber told his viewers that he might make mistakes while doing the makeup.

Rich then added:

"Well, people weren't too happy with James Charles' video."

Despite some backlash, James' makeup video was not perceived negatively by everyone. A section of viewers praised the YouTuber and encouraged him to try out different makeup styles from different countries.

Some also appreciated James for trying to be welcoming of other cultures.

Positive reactions to James' makeup video. (Image via YouTube/@JamesCharles)

Some comments under Rich Lux's video questioned the influencer for allegedly commenting hearts on James' post. Another user also questioned Rich's claim as James' comment section was mostly positive.

Users question Rich Lux for claiming that James offended the Asian beauty community. (Image via YouTube/@RichLux713)

The majority of the negative reactions to James Charles' makeup were found in Rich's video, where people called James out for failing to distinguish between Chinese and Korean people.

They claimed that it was disrespectful and ignorant of the beauty YouTuber to use Chinese influencers on his thumbnail and refer to them as Koreans.

People call out James for his controversial makeup video. (Image via YouTube/@RichLux713)

James Charles has not yet addressed the mistake he made in his makeup video.