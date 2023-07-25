Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory’s 2023 US Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Lacuna Coil have announced a new tour, titled "October Dawn" tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 13 to October 29, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming tenth studio album.

The band announced the new tour, which will also feature supporting performances by Lions at the Gate and God Forbid, in association with Fear Factory, as shared on their official Instagram.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code LEGEND via Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9171X1V/lacuna-coil-events). General tickets will be available from July 28, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

Ticket prices have not been announced, but they can be purchased on Ticketmaster once they are accessible by the general public.

Lacuna Coil, Fear Factory to be joined by Lion at the Gates during their upcoming tour

Lacuna Coil announced that they would be releasing their next album sometime next year. In order to build momentum for it, they released a new track, Never Dawn, as the first single of the album on June 2, 2023.

The band's North American tour with Fear Factory is another step towards building momentum for their upcoming album. Joining the two bands on said tour will be Lion at the Gates, as well as God Forbid for the last two dates.

The full list of dates and venues for the Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory tour is given below:

October 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade

October 14, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennessee at The Concourse

October 15, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Mercury Ballroom

October 18, 2023 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Bourbon Theatre

October 19, 2023 – Lawrence, Kansas at Granada Theater

October 20, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Diamond Ballroom

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Granada Theater

October 23, 2023 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

October 24, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theater

October 26, 2023 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Chelsea’s Live

October 28, 2023 – Destin, Florida at Club LA

October 29, 2023 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

Tracing Lacuna Coil and their music career

Lacuna Coil was formed as a collaboration between Marco Coti Zelati, Andrea Ferro, Raffaele Zagaria, and Michaelangelo Algardi as the band Sleep of Right. The band changed its name to Etheareal after Cristina Scabbia joined the group, before changing it to its current name.

The band released their debut studio album, In a Reverie, on June 8, 1989. However, the band achieved their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Unleashed Memories, which was released on March 20, 2001. The album peaked at number 72 on the German Albums Chart.

Lacuna Coil achieved commercial acclaim with their fourth studio album, Karmacode, which was released on April 4, 2006. The album peaked at 17 on the Italian Albums Chart and sold more than 200,000 copies worldwide.