Ladydrivah 2.0 TikTok death: All you need to know

TikTok star Ladydrivah 2.0, aka Rachelle, has reportedly passed away at the age of 38. Her close friend and fellow trucker TikToker @p***ed_of_truckah announced the news of her demise in a heartfelt video.

According to The Focus, one TikTok user contacted Rachelle’s family, who further confirmed the news of her tragic death. The report mentioned that the content creator was found in her truck at Jacksonville, Florida, on November 10, 2021.

However, no immediate cause of her death has been made available by family members. Following the tragic news, several TikTok users took to the platform to pay their heartfelt tribute to the late creator.

Meanwhile, Ladydrivah’s fellow truck drivers in TikTok decided to keep the lights on their vehicles turned on for a day as a mark of respect.

Who was Ladydrivah 2.0, aka Rachelle?

Ladydrivah 2.0 was a TikTok star and professional truck driver (Image via ladydrivah3/Instagram)

Ladydrivah 2.0 was an American TikTok star and professional truck driver. She was born in 1983 and based in Duval County, Florida. She rose to fame with videos documenting her life as a female truck driver. She often talked about traffic rules and other experiences from her life on the road.

She was also known for her outspoken personality and savage remarks. The 38-year-old launched her career in TikTok in August 2021 and garnered more than 16K followers and over 90K likes within a short span of time.

She also had over 2K followers on Instagram and often posted pictures of her dog Tank. As per her video on October 31, the budding influencer was in a relationship. She was also a proud mother to two children.

Unfortunately, the TikToker passed away earlier this week. The news of her death came after she announced social media was making her depressed and decided to shut down her blossoming TikTok page.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Her sudden demise led to many believing she passed away due to an accident. However, several fans asked other social media users to refrain from speculating about the cause of her death. Ladydrivah will be deeply missed by her family, friends, fans, and followers.

Edited by R. Elahi