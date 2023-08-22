Lana Del Rey US Fall tour 2023 : How to buy tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Lana Del Rey has announced a new short tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 14, 2023 to October 5, 2023 in venues across the United States. The tour is in support of the singer's newest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The singer announced the new tour, which will be her first musical trek in the US since 2019, via a post on her official Instagram page.

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, they can be purchased through Live Nation when they are made available.

Lana Del Rey building momentum for her new album with tour, dates and venues revealed

Lana Del Rey released her ninth and latest studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking as a chart topper on several major album charts. The album already enjoys a silver sales certification in the UK.

Now, in order to support her new project, the singer is embarking on her first ever tour in North America, specifically the US. During the tour, the singer will play in cities such as Dallas, Charleston, and Tampa, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Lana Del Rey US Fall tour is given below:

September 14, 2023 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

September 17, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 21, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama at Orion Amphitheater

September 23, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 25, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27, 2023 – Brandon, Mississippi at Brandon Amphitheater

September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

October 1, 2023 – Columbia, Maryland at All Things Go Festival

October 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 5, 2023 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

In brief, about Lana Del Rey and her music career

Lana Del Rey received critical acclaim with her second studio album, Born to Die, which was released on January 27, 2012. The album was a chart topper on several major album charts and remains the singer's most successful album with multi-platinum sales certifications in the US, Australia, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand, among others.

The album also has a diamond sales certification from France and is regarded as one of the most influential albums of the decade. It has been credited by Billboard magazine for shifting pop music from its EDM days into a more hip-hop oriented music genre.

Lana Del Rey has been the inspiration for several singer-songwriters and musicians, including Billie Eilish, Maggie Lindermann as well as Sia and Lorde, among others.