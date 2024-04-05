LAPILLUS's Chanty to take indefinite hiatus from group activities following chronic fatigue syndrome diagnosis

On April 5, 2024, MLD Entertainment shared an official statement through LAPILLUS's official X handle about member Chanty's indefinite hiatus due to chronic fatigue syndrome diagnosis. The agency stated that the idol has to take a break from the group musical activities due to the fear of relapse of symptoms and strain on her health.

MLD Entertainment also revealed that Chanty had been regularly visiting her doctor, and she would continue to focus on her solo activities. They further requested fans to send their well-wishes for the speedy recovery of the idol and assured that they were looking after the singer's health.

The official statement read:

"Chanty has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has seen improvement in her health through continuous treatment and consistent care from her attending doctor. However, there is concern about engaging in high-intensity group musical activities may cause the relapse of her symptoms and strain in her health."

LAPILLUS's Chanty's hiatus: Chronic fatigue syndrome can be caused by genetics or infection

As per Mayo Clinic, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, is described as a complicated disease that causes extreme tiredness and can last for at least six months. The causes of the disease are still unknown.

However, multiple factors might be behind it, including genetics, virus/bacterial infection, physical or emotional trauma, hormonal disbalance, stress, weakened immune system, and others. Some people might face challenges converting the body's fuel, fats, and sugars into energy.

The symptoms include severe fatigue that will affect an individual's daily life activities and extreme fatigue after physical or mental activities (commonly referred to as post-exertional malaise, PEM). It also causes sleep problems, such as chronic insomnia, not feeling refreshed after a night's sleep and others.

In extreme cases, the diagnosed person might experience memory loss, reduced concentration, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, orthostatic intolerance, swollen lymph nodes, and other symptoms.

Currently, there is no cure/ treatment for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, however, proper medications, diet, and lifestyle changes can improve the condition of an individual.

MLD Entertainment released the official statement regarding LAPILLUS's Chanty's Chronic Fatigue Syndrome disease and future activities in both English and Korean languages.

The English announcement read:

"Following this, while Chanty will remain a member of Lapillus and continue her individual activities, her participation in group activities as a singer will be indefinitely postponed."

The statement further read:

"We will do our best to support the health and recovery of our artist, so we ask for the utmost understanding of the fans. We humbly ask for warm encouragement and continuous support for the future activities of Lapillus and Chanty. Thank you."

Soon, the fans learned about Chanty's ongoing health issues, and they started sending their well-wishes to the idol through comments and snippets. They also felt grateful to MLD Entertainment for prioritizing the idol's health above the group activities and hoped for a full and speedy recovery for the idol.

Chanty, also known as Chantal Videla or Lee Hee-ji, debuted with the South Korean girl group LAPILLUS, on June 20, 2022, through MLD Entertainment.

Born on December 15, 2002, the Filipino-Argentine singer and actress has been active in the entertainment industry since 2018 when she was introduced as one of the stars under Star Magic Batch alongside many rookie actors.

Before debuting with the group, the idol trained under her present record label for consecutive eight months. In the Philippines, she was transferred to the GMA network after signing an exclusive contract with talent agency Sparkle on November 11, 2022.