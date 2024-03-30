Stray Kids' Bang Chan interacts with fans via Instagram Q/A feature

On March 29, 2024, Stray Kids' Bang Chan took to his official Instagram account, @gnabnahc, to interact with a few fans (STAYs) through the social media platform's Question/Answer feature. The 26-year-old idol is known for being a rapper, producer, singer, songwriter, and more.

He has been active in the industry since 2015 and debuted with Stray Kids on March 26, 2018, with their mini-album, I am Not. He is the leader, producer, sub-vocalist, and lead dancer of the group. His recent Question/Answer session left fans over the moon as he answered seven of their questions.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan answers fans' questions on Instagram

The idol officially launched his Instagram account on August 2, 2023, and often takes to social media to interact with his fans. On March 29, 2024, Stray Kids' Bang Chan answered questions from seven fans on Instagram who asked him several different questions. The singer used photos from the group's fourth fan meeting conducted on March 29, 2024, at KSPO Dome as the background of his stories as he answered questions from fans.

The first picture featured the huge display welcoming fans to the venue. The other images included glimpses from the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO DOME) lit up with purple lights, empty chairs, the group's lightsick, and much more.

Bang Chan, aka Bang Christopher Chan, answered the first question by a fan, who asked, "How u doing Chris." The singer responded, "doing ight, how u doing."

Another fan then asked:

"Did it hurt when u fell from heaven?"

Bang Chan gave them a humorous reply and said:

"No, because you caught me right before I fell."

A fan then complained about their maths teacher and asked the oldest member to teach them as they said:

"I dont like my math teacher. Can you be my math teacher from now on?"

In response, the singer replied:

"1+1+1x0+=2"

Meanwhile, one fan expressed their disappointment about not being able to attend the fan meeting and hoped that he would have fun. In response, the idol replied, "NOOOOOOO." Another fan then asked, "Where am I," and in response, Bang Chan answered, "In my head."

The idol also replied to fans who were worried about whether he had eaten. One STAY asked, "What did you eat today?" and Bang Chan answered, "I starved...for STAY. I'll make up my mind (on what to eat) later."

Subsequently, one worried fan mentioned that they had one triangle kimbap left and that it tasted like tuna mayo. The fan stated they left it for him and asked if he wanted to eat it. The idol said that the concerned individual should meet him at the fan meeting and wrote, "Meet me here."

More about Bang Chan

The Korean-Australian singer is not only the leader of Stray Kids but is also a member of the group's hip-hop unit, 3RACHA. He uses the stage name CB97 for the sub-unit and works alongside Han Jisung (J.One) and Seo Changbin (SPEARB) to compose songs. The idol released a dance cover of My House by 2 PM and a self-composed track, I hate to admit, as part of the SKZ-RECORD series.

He also composed his solo track, Connected for the album, SKZ-REPLAY.

Stray Kids are set to headline numerous music festivals this year. They will take the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago (August 1-4), BST Hyde Park (July 14), and I-Days Milano (July 12).