Lauren Hewski car accident: St. John Vianney High School student killed in tragic Colts Neck crash

New Jersey-based Lauren Hewski met with a fatal car accident while returning from a commencement ceremony at Brookdale Community College.

18-year-old Hewski was inside a car that slammed into a utility pole, leading to her death.

According to NBC New York, Hewski and her boyfriend were on their way to celebrate her graduation with her parents. When the duo did not reach on time, Hewski's parents rushed to the accident spot, which had already been sealed by the authorities.

Brookdale President David Stout also expressed his grief over Hewski's death. While speaking to Ashbury Park Press, Stout said that the college had celebrated the success of Hewski as a young college graduate during their Commencement Ceremony. He said:

"Lauren was an incredibly intelligent and talented young woman who left an indelibly positive impression on all of her faculty and classmates."

The college also honored Lauren on May 12, 2023, by observing a moment of silence. Margaret Kane, the principal of St. John Vianney, described Hewski as a talented student and athlete, adding that her demise is a big loss for the entire community.

Lauren Hewski's car flipped in the accident

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Lauren Hewski was inside a Jeep Cherokee and the driver slammed into a utility pole, flipping the vehicle. The accident happened at 12:30 pm on Laird Road, and Hewski was announced dead on the spot.

The driver was reported to be around 17 years old and was immediately hospitalized. However, his identity is yet to be confirmed as the authorities have refused to disclose any details, and Hewski is yet to be identified by her friends and family members.

The circumstances leading to the incident are currently under investigation and although the driver was taken to the hospital, no charges have been imposed on anyone so far.

Lauren Hewski was a student at St. John Vianney High School

Hewski was studying at St. John Vianney High School and was planning to join Syracuse University. She was also an athlete and a girls' soccer team member.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she was a part of the student government, National Honor Society, and Key Club. She was also a recipient of various Girl Scout awards. She was supposed to finish her graduation by June 3, 2023.

