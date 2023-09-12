LeAnn Rimes The Holiday Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Fans of LeAnn Rimes have something extra special to look forward to this year. The renowned singer-songwriter has announced the much-anticipated return of her holiday tradition, Joy: The Holiday Tour, for 2023. Rimes shared this heartwarming news earlier this week, and it came with a charming twist involving Santa's Little Helper.

In a heartwarming video shared on her social media, LeAnn Rimes can be seen enjoying the Nashville sunshine in her bathing suit when an unexpected visitor arrives. It wasn't Santa Claus in his sleigh, but rather Santa's Little Helper—an adorable dog wearing a charming red vest.

This furry friend had a special delivery in mind—a rolled-up note tied with gleaming gold foil. LeAnn Rimes eagerly took the note, and inside, there was exciting news—she would be bringing back her much-loved holiday tour this year as well.

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy via the artist's official website, and fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

LeAnn Rimes' The Holiday Tour will begin in Biloxi and end in Miami

LeAnn Rimes will kick off the tour with her Biloxi concert, scheduled for December 8, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Miami on December 21, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

December 8, 2024 - Biloxi, Mississippi

December 9, 2024 - Nashville, Tennessee

December 10, 2024 - Troy, Ohio

December 15, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada

December 16, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada

December 19, 2024 - Greenville, South Carolina

December 20, 2024 - Orlando, Florida

December 21, 2024 - Miami, Florida

LeAnn Rimes is an American singer-songwriter with two Grammy awards to her name

LeAnn Rimes is a singer who made a big entrance into the music scene when she was only 13 years old. She took a classic song called Blue and made it a hit on the country music charts in 1996. People compared her to the legendary Patsy Cline, but she decided to focus on more modern pop songs after that.

She was born in Mississippi but grew up in Texas. Rimes started singing when she was very young and released her first album when she was just 11 years old. A DJ named Bill Mack saw her talent and helped her get a record deal.

Rimes sang powerful ballads like How Do I Live and Looking Through Your Eyes, which did really well on the pop charts. She then sang Can't Fight the Moonlight for the movie Coyote Ugly, and it became a big pop hit too. All this while, however, LeAnn didn't forget her country roots, and she kept making country music and had several hits.

Besides her music career, Rimes has also acted in movies and TV shows. In 2018, she starred in a Christmas movie called It's Christmas, Eve, and she even won a singing competition called The Masked Singer in 2020.

Throughout her career, she explored different music styles, from pop to country, and even dance music. In 2022, she released an album called God's Work, which marked her return to secular music after a break.

LeAnn Rimes has had a long and successful career in the music and entertainment industry, and she continues to make music that her fans love.