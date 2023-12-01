Lee Dong-wook and SHINee's Minho appointed as the new global ambassadors for the Olympics

On December 1, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that they had appointed actor Lee Dong-wook and SHINee's Choi Minho as the new global ambassadors for the Olympics. The two are chosen as the first Olympic Friends for the event, and the fans have already poured in several wishes for the two.

The 'Olympic™ Friends' event, with the help of popular public figures, not athletes, promotes the Olympic games to a global audience. Earlier, Lee Dong-wook took part in the '2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games' and the '2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics' as an official ambassador. He also participated in the '2018 Winter Paralympics.'

On the other hand, Minho is widely popular for being associated with international, regional, and national sporting organizations and events. His father, Choi Yun-gyeom is a well-known former soccer coach.

Lee Dong-wook and SHINee's Minho to begin activities as newly appointed ambassadors for Olympic™ Friends

As mentioned earlier, Lee Dong-wook and SHINee's Minho are taking up a new project to promote the Olympics as the latest global ambassadors. As per the sources, the two celebrities will kick off the promotional activities soon for the '2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.' The promotions will go on for the entire month of December, where they both will be seen cheering and elevating the young athletes across the globe.

The '2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics' will take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024. It has been shared that Lee Dong-wook will be an honorary volunteer at the inauguration. The ceremony will be held on January 4, 50 days prior to the competition.

Meanwhile, SHINee's Minho will begin as a torchbearer in Chuncheon, Gangwon. Later on, the tournament will be announced through social media and videos. It will also be scheduled to be watched with the fans.

The two stars sincerely wish that more people enjoy Gangwon 2024. SHINee's Minho shared in a statement:

"Singers have many similarities with sport players, such as having to do their best and receiving support from many people. I'll do my best to support all the young athletes."

The popular Lee Dong-wook will be seen in a new K-drama, A Shop For Killers, which is scheduled to be released in 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu. He will be seen playing the lead role alongside actress Kim Hye-joon. Also, he will be a part of an upcoming SBS drama, The Good Man, with Lee Sung-kyung.

As for SHINee's Minho, he will be next seen in Melo House with Son Na-eun, Kim Ji-soo, and Ji Jin-hee.