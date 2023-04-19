Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah reportedly to star in upcoming drama Tangeum

South Korean media outlets Sportsworld and Xportsnews reported on April 19, 2023, that Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah were in talks about leading roles in Tangeum. The two were reportedly in talks to take up the lead roles in the upcoming historical and mysterious drama. Both the actors' agencies confirmed that they have received the offers.

Lee Jae-wook's agency C- JeS Studio confirmed that the Alchemy of Souls actor has received the offer and is currently reviewing it. Meanwhile, Jo Bo-ah's agency Keyeast Entertainment also responded with a similar statement.

The upcoming drama showcases the life of Jae-yi and Hong-rang, and will give viewers a look into how the duo overcomes the challenges life throws at them.

is a mystery romance about a man who came back after disappearing years ago and his half sister!

Lee Jae-wook is set to chronicle the role of Hong-rang in upcoming drama Tangeum

Hong Rang's character sounds like another version of Jang Uk

He will act as Hong Rang, a son of an upper class in Joseon dynasty who went missing and suddenly returned after a decade. Hong Rang's character sounds like another version of Jang Uk

In the upcoming historical and mysterious drama, Tangeum, Lee Jae-wook is set to chronicle the role of Hong-rang if he accepts the casting offer. Meanwhile, Jo Bo-ah is set to play the role of Jae-yi.

While Jae-yi was born to Shim Yeol-guk, the danju of the Joseon dynasty, and a surrogate, Hong-rang was born to Shim Yeol-guk and his wife. Danju refers to the owner of a merchant guild in older times. Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah will play half-siblings on the show as they share the same blood.

Hong Rang's character sounds like another version of Jang Uk

He will act as Hong Rang, a son of an upper class in Joseon dynasty who went missing and suddenly returned after a decade. Hong Rang's character sounds like another version of Jang Uk

Growing up with her brother, Jae-yi was quite affectionate with her younger brother Hong-rang before he went missing. He was the only person by her side in her little world before the disappearance of her half-brother occurred at the age of 8. She is known as Danju's cheerful but mischievous daughter. Described as someone with an eloquent speech, she desperately tries to find him when he goes missing.

As described by media outlet Sportsworld, Lee Jae-wook's character Hong-rang went missing as a child and his real name was Geum Ok-yeop. He returns after almost ten years and soon develops a strange bond with his half-sibling Jae-yi. Meanwhile, Jae-yi is constantly in dilemma about Hong-rang's identity and wants to find out why he returned after ten years.

The drama will be helmed by director Kim Hong-seon. The director is known for his works including Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area- part 1 and part 2, L.U.C.A: The Beginning, The Guest, and others.

Fans are excited to see what the latest pairing of Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah has in store for them.

More about Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah

#Tangeum

#LeeJaeWook

Tbh I think choosing literally ANY other genre would have been a more valuable acting experience but I'm still going to watch it + support him bc I LOVE THIS MAN and most likely he was flooded with saeguk offers after the success of aos

Lee Jae-wook debuted in 2018 in the Netflix drama Memories of the Alhambra. Since then, the actor has appeared in several other dramas, including Extraordinary You, Search: WWW, and Move To Heaven. It was Move To Heaven that helped him gain a lot of popularity among international fans.

He also appeared in the Netflix hit series Alchemy of Souls seasons 1 and 2. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming drama Death's Game and Royal Leader.

Jo Bo-ah, who dreamed of becoming a flight attendant, ended up appearing in a number of dramas and films. She has managed to establish herself as one of the most prominent and popular actresses in South Korean entertainment. She is well-known for dramas including Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Temperature of Love, Goodbye to Goodbye, My Strange Hero, Forest, and others.

She is set to appear in Destined With You and reportedly make a cameo appearance in the Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

The upcoming drama Tangeum will soon release other production details, including the filming schedule, cast, and release date.

