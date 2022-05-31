Lee Jung-jae reveals Squid Game’s success didn’t change his life

The success of the Korean survival horror series Squid Game and the accolades won by its cast, especially Lee Jung-jae, is unparalleled.

The series continues to be the topic of debate across the globe as fans are still busy discussing its unique storyline, the exceptional performances by its cast, and whether the upcoming season will exceed the expectations raised by the first season.

Squid Game lead star Lee Jung-jae recently revealed that the show's success did little to transform his life.

Lee Jung-jae’s life wasn’t much affected by how well

Squid Game performed

During his appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Lee Jing-jae was questioned about the far-reaching effects of the fame Squid Game earned post its debut on Netflix. In his response to Money Control, Jung-jae honestly stated that the series barely altered anything in terms of changing his life and lifestyle. But when it comes to his career, it has certainly seen a significant shift.

“I wouldn't say that my life has changed so much, but my career certainly has. My lifestyle still is the same. I used to be known in Korea, but now I am known globally. I could also now work in overseas productions, thanks to the success of Squid Game."

He added:

"Overseas projects are reaching me and they want to work in Korea... I have been in this business for a long time, but it now feels like a new start for me.”

Further in the chat, Lee Jung-jae reflected on how the uniqueness of the storyline in Korean films and series has allowed the industry to overcome language barriers, win audiences across the globe, and be in hot demand when it comes to other nations wanting to remake their stories.

“I think it is all about the story. I think we have some fun novels and unique stories, and within these stories there are novel characters. That is exactly why a lot of overseas production houses want to remake Korean films and content.”

As for the unexpected success of Squid Game across the world, the actor was always confident that it would be a hit in Korea. But he wasn’t banking on it attaining global success. Though director Hwang Dong-hyuk had his sights on making it a success in the United States, even he didn’t know that it would attract such profound attention worldwide.

Season 1 of Squid Game is currently available on Netflix, with the second season expected to arrive sometime in late 2023 or 2024.

