Lee Jung-jae shares an update on Squid Game Season 2 script

Critics’ Choice Award winner Lee Jung-jae spilled more information on Squid Game Season 2 on JTBC’s latest broadcast of Newsroom. When asked about the sequel's status, he stated that it was still in the scripting stage.

The veteran South Korean actor went on to say that director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk had finished the larger arc. In addition, storylines for the main characters have been developed, complete with all the necessary details.

The majority of the sequel's important details have been completed, leaving only episode-wise stories. According to the 49-year-old actor, the director is currently working on the episodes. He remarked:

“Director Hwang Dong-hyuk is still working on the script of Squid Game season 2, while receiving treatment for his teeth. He recently completed the larger frame of season 2 and has developed the details for most of the main characters. I believe he is now working on the scenario for each episode."

The director had previously expressed reservations about the sequel because he was unprepared for the insane pressure and determination he would have to muster once more.

In an interview with Star Today, the director revealed that the pressure caused him to lose six teeth, but he felt it was his responsibility to repay fans with a sequel. He had said:

“I was happy while doing season 1, but it was so painful. It was a lot of stress because I was doing all the work alone, including writing, filming, and editing. I lost six teeth... For a while, I thought that I would never be able to do this work a lot, but the reaction was so hot that I felt like I had to repay it somehow.”

Squid Game Season 2 rides on sky-high expectations

The Korean wave hit another global peak when Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game took over the world. People wore red jumpsuits with geometrical white shapes for Halloween, held real-life but safe Squid Games across the world, made Dalgona candy, and played Red Light Green Light - all the while the cast and crew bagged major global acting awards, making history.

The South Korean survival thriller Squid Game is the crown jewel of Netflix. It is the most watched series on the streaming service, with 1.6 billion hours watched in the first 28 days.

To put things into perspective, even the much anticipated Stranger Things season 4 was unable to beat the Korean drama.

The unexpected popularity of the show surprised many. The drama did what South Korean projects were known and highly praised for. It had underlying social commentary running through the show, relatable and unforgettable characters, and a captivating story filled with mysteries, symbolism, thrills, betrayals, and doubts.

Many fans favored a sequel after the show's open-ended finale. Hwang Dong-hyuk only confirmed the sequel after seeing how much love it received around the world. The survival thriller was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who had the idea and script in mind for over a decade.

A major question is whether the sequel will be as good as the first, especially given the high demand, theories, and expectations that have sprung up around each main character on the internet. Netflix released a stunning teaser confirming Squid Game season 2, which has already caused a worldwide meltdown.

It will be interesting to see what new details Hwang Dong-hyuk adds, and follow Lee Jung-jae’s character, Seong Gi-hun’s journey of finding out the truth about the gamemakers.

