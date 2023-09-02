Lee Tae-vin, Cha Joo-wan, Cha Woong-ki & more confirmed to star in upcoming fantasy BL drama, Love for Love's Sake

Another exciting addition to the world of Korean BL dramas is on its way; this time, it's a star-studded affair. The upcoming series Love for Love's Sake is set to feature a talented ensemble cast that includes popular actors from the K-industry.

One of the actors who gained immense popularity with his role in the world-grossing drama The Penthouse, Lee Tae-vin, will be reportedly taking on a lead role in the series alongside Cha Joo-wan. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between these two talented actors as they portray the main couple in this highly anticipated BL drama.

Love for Love's Sake is based on a popular Korean webtoon of the same name, which had already attracted audiences with its engaging storyline and characters. The real-life adaptation series will delve into a romantic tale set in a fantasy world, where love takes center stage.

With its unique concept and intriguing plot, the drama promises to be a refreshing addition to the BL genre. The plot revolves around a man who is thrust into a surreal game and tasked with a mission to bring joy to the main character.

Love for Love's Sake BL drama is reportedly slated to start filming this month

In recent years, Korean BL dramas have seemingly gained much traction, prompting the production of numerous Korean series within this genre. One such drama ready to take the international stage is Love for Love's Sake.

The English title echoes the Korean manhwa's original name, Love Supremacy Zone. This is a teenage fantasy romance drama that revolves around the lives of four young men. As per reports, filming is slated to commence in September, so viewers can expect the drama's release in early 2024.

Lee Tae-vin, who is known for his role as Lee Min-hyuk in The Penthouse, steps into the shoes of Tae Myung-ha in this series. His character finds himself trapped within the body of a 19-year-old boy in a game, which is based on a novel that his senior was reading. After this, Tae Myung-ha's mission is to ensure that the main character, Cha Yeo-woon, experiences happiness.

What makes this task particularly challenging is that Cha Yeo-woon, portrayed by Cha Joo-wan, is not just any character, he is Tae Myung-ha's beloved in the drama. However, failure to bring happiness to Yeo-woon within 300 days will penalize Tae Myung-ha with death. The intriguing twist is that Myung-ha's 19th year of life was far from joyous, leaving him puzzled about how he can make someone happy at that age.

Additionally, Love for Love's Sake introduces two more interesting characters, who are expected to become the second couple of the show. Oh Min-su takes on the role of Cheon Sang-won, a character who becomes the source of tension between the two protagonists.

Completing this dynamic duo is Cha Woong-ki as Ahn Kyung-hoon, who has previously participated in the Boys' Planet reality competition show. Kyung-hoon is portrayed as a quiet and introspective student who extends a helping hand to Tae Myung-ha in his mission.

As Love for Love's Sake gears up for production, fans of Korean BL dramas can anticipate an emotionally charged series that explores themes of love, identity, and the sweet pursuit of happiness within the unique backdrop of a virtual game. With its talented cast and promising storyline, this drama is definite to make waves in the world of Korean entertainment.