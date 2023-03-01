Korean BL dramas have been one of the most exciting genres, reeling in a huge crowd given their intriguing plots and representation of the LGBTQ+ community. As more and more shows focusing on queer love stories are rolled out in countries that are strict with conventions, fans can't help but commend the expansion and crossing of boundaries showcased by them.

However, it's difficult to deny that Korean BL dramas have some of the best tropes and intriguing plotlines that keep viewers glued to their seats. It's simply hard not to binge on them. More shows are coming soon to a schedule that is packed with thrills.

Starstruck, Love Class Season 2, and more upcoming Korean BL dramas that should be on your radar

1) Starstruck

Starring the K-pop idol SF9 Zuho and actor Kim In-seong, Starstruck belongs to the genre of novel-based Korean BL dramas, consisting of about eight episodes. The story focuses on two childhood friends who have grown to fall in love with each other, and as a classic friend-to-lover trope, the series is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster. Following the announcement of the series, the idol Zuho received much hate, aside from the fans who showered him with love and support for his representative role.

2) Unintentional Love Story

Sitting amongst the many webtoon-based Korean BL dramas is Unintentional Love Story, starring B1A4's Gongchan and Cha Seo-won. The story showcases the life of a man who unfairly lost his job, and in an effort to win it back, he tracks down his chairman's favorite pottery artist, who was more or less involved in the loss of his job. To learn more about the artist who's fixed on living secretly, the former lives in his town to learn more about him, only to fall for him soon after. The series is expected to premiere somewhere around March 17.

3) Bump Up Business

Depicts the tickling love story of two male idols who are not good at expressing how they feel! #OnlyOneOf is selected to star in the upcoming Emotion Studio's K-BL #BumpUpBusiness Depicts the tickling love story of two male idols who are not good at expressing how they feel! #OnlyOneOf is selected to star in the upcoming Emotion Studio's K-BL #BumpUpBusiness #범프업비즈니스.Depicts the tickling love story of two male idols who are not good at expressing how they feel! https://t.co/8heMkj1UIN

Another webtoon-based Korean BL drama is Bump Up Business. The famous K-pop group, OnlyOneOf, will be making their acting debut on the show to showcase the life of a soon-to-debut idol who falls in love with a popular celebrity under the same label. The series is said to consist of about eight episodes, each lasting about 15 minutes. K-pop and K-drama fans were ecstatic to see some K-pop idols starring in BL shows.

4) Love Class Season 2

After quite an exciting first season, Love Class, starring Lee Kwang-hee and BAE173 J-Min, is set to return with a second season. While the first season revolved around the budding love between two university students, the second season is expected to delve deeper into the ups and downs of college love. The series will have around ten episodes with a run time of 25 minutes per episode.

5) A Shoulder to Cry On

Adding to quite a long list of Korean BL dramas starring K-pop idols, A Shoulder to Cry On stands next in line with OMEGA X's Jaehan and Yechan as the main leads. The story talks about an introverted archer who won his way into the school through a scholarship and fell in love with the most popular kid in the school. The webtoon-adapted series, which will debut on March 14 and consist of seven episodes, each lasting up to 30 minutes, is anticipated to highlight a relationship characterized by opposite-attracts.

6) Love Is Like A Cat

Last on the list of Korean BL dramas, Love Is Like A Cat, has quite an interesting cast list. Starring Thai BL actor Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat, JUST B's GeonU, and JM, alongside Kim Kyoung-seol, the story showcases an idol-based love relationship. When a famous idol who hates four-legged animals meets the director of a dog daycare, love inevitably buds between the two, adding to yet another opposite-attract love story.

With quite an exciting list of Korean BL dramas to look forward to in the coming months of 2023, fans can't help but early await the same.

