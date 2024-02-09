"Legendary, a cultural moment!": Fans react as a TV channel of Ministry of Interior & Security uses IU & BTS’ V’s Love Wins All’s scenes as a parody

IU and BTS' V's celebrated collaboration, Love Wins All, has once again garnered attention, this time in the form of a parody video released online on February 9, 2024. The two videos featured actors re-enacting scenes from the song in a humorous manner, delivering a comedic twist to the original material.

However, what set this parody apart was its underlying purpose. A government entity created it to raise awareness among the public. Despite its humorous tone, the choice of Love Wins All as the subject of the parody resonated with audiences, given the song's immense popularity both in South Korea and worldwide.

Fans commended the ministry's creative approach to spreading awareness and applauded the song and its creators for their positive impact on society beyond mere entertainment.

"I can just imagine the popularity of Love Wins All": IU and BTS' V's song's parody by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security of Korea tickles fans

Just when fans thought the impact of Love Wins All couldn't reach any further, it surpassed expectations. The Korean government utilized scenes from the music video to raise awareness among the public. Actors recreated pivotal moments from the MV, portraying characters Jihye and Taejoon.

Uploaded on the YouTube channel operated by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security of Korea, "Anjeonhan (Safe) TV," these parody videos aimed to spread messages about safety during the Lunar New Year holiday, emphasizing precautions against fires and traffic accidents.

With the Lunar New Year festivities in full swing in February 2024, the safety department recognized the potential risks associated with celebrations. It felt compelled to utilize social media, the most powerful tool of modern marketing, to spread awareness.

The creative approach of incorporating elements from the widely recognized Love Wins All music video impressed the audiences. Leveraging the star power of BTS' V and IU, two of the nation's biggest idols, ensured the intended impact. Fans were amused by the choice of actors and their portrayal in the parody scenes, effectively using humor to convey critical safety messages.

The climax of the advertisement cleverly transformed the song's title to "Safe Wins All," aligning perfectly with its purpose. This initiative underscored the influence of BTS' V and IU's song, showcasing its positive impact, especially within their homeland.

Fans had a good laugh at this creative awareness campaign's advertisement:

Promoting awareness through a K-pop song marks a significant step forward, highlighting the genre's broader societal contribution beyond entertainment. BTS fans take pride in their beloved member's ability to inspire positive change, even while fulfilling his military duties.

