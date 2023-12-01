Leslie Fhima believes she was blindsided by Gerry Turner during The Golden Bachelor Finale

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor came to a thrilling end as Gerry Turner chose Theresa Nist over Leslie Fhima as his future wife. The 72-year-old spent the entire season utterly confused and made several questionable claims about his past. However, his charming and ever-so hilarious persona won multiple hearts, with Fhima in particular claiming to have been in love with Gerry Turner.

In a heartwarming confession during the finale, Fhima claimed that she was left blindsided by Gerry’s decision and did not understand some of the things he said during their time together. While Leslie eventually claimed that she understood Gerry’s apology, she was not sure that she accepted it.

Leslie Fhima makes gut-wrenching confessions on The Golden Bachelor Finale

Leslie was immediately taken aback when she found out that Gerry had chosen Theresa. She claimed that she was tired of putting herself out there, and was convinced that she was Gerry’s girl. The Golden Bachelor immediately apologized to her and claimed that he simply fell in love with Theresa.

Leslie, however, was not done and said that she was completely herself when she was with Gerry. She claimed that she had fallen in love with his integrity, even though his decision made her question whether he was indeed real:

“I took them and I put them in my heart, OK? And everybody knows what you said on camera. But only you and I know it was said in [during the] overnight. And I would never share that with anyone. It’s our private time. But those words gave me 100 percent certainty that I was your girl. … And your words just meant so much to me, and that’s why I was blindsided. Because I wasn’t sure how it changed or what happened.”

Gerry apologized profusely and said that while his mind was ready to be with her for the rest of his life, his heart simply was not. Gerry claimed that he was also sure Leslie was his girl for quite some time, but realized eventually that it was not true.

Leslie however, thought that Gerry was guilty of taking her for granted, and leading her on:

"You made it sound like you chose me. You led me down a path and then you took a turn and left me there."

This comes in addition to question marks over some other claims that Gerry Turner made on The Golden Bachelor season 1. A friend of his alleged ex-girlfriend, recently claimed in an interview that he had lied about various aspects of his past, and was in a 3-year relationship with her friend, who chose to remain anonymous.

Regardless, with all the episodes of The Golden Bachelor season 1 now available on various platforms, fans of the ABC show might already be looking ahead to season 2.