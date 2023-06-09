On June 8, 2023, NCT's Taeyong popped up on Jo Hyun-ah's talk show, Thursday Night, following the release of his debut solo album, SHALALA. The album, which impressed many listeners, was discussed between the two K-pop idols, making it an entertaining video to watch. Among the several things that the two talked about while enjoying their meal, what stood out to fans is Taeyong's hilarious reasoning behind the difficulty of being NCT's leader.

When Hyun-ah told Taeyong that he is cute, the idol accepted the compliment immediately. However, his explanation of how he can't be cute around his fellow members since he's the leader made fans find the same adorable and hilarious at the same time.

broon 🪷 TAEYONG SOLO @catyongiee this is a really serious issue for him he just wants to free his cuteness LET HIM BE CUTE 태유연 🌹 #SHALALA @taeyeweon



🏻: you’re really cute~ you’re a cute type of person~

: right… i’m cute! that’s why sometimes i have hard times bc of it as i’m a leader and i can’t show my aegyo to the members… i want to do it (◞‸◟；) [NEWS: NCT TAEYONG, is cute]🏻: you’re really cute~ you’re a cute type of person~: right… i’m cute! that’s why sometimes i have hard times bc of it as i’m a leader and i can’t show my aegyo to the members… i want to do it (◞‸◟；) [NEWS: NCT TAEYONG, is cute]👩🏻: you’re really cute~ you’re a cute type of person~ 🌹: right… i’m cute! that’s why sometimes i have hard times bc of it as i’m a leader and i can’t show my aegyo to the members… i want to do it (◞‸◟；) https://t.co/KqKWYGxVnm i mean look at himthis is a really serious issue for him he just wants to free his cuteness LET HIM BE CUTE twitter.com/taeyeweon/stat… i mean look at him 😭 this is a really serious issue for him he just wants to free his cuteness LET HIM BE CUTE twitter.com/taeyeweon/stat… https://t.co/0Wi7lX1Cf2

Fans find NCT Taeyong's adorable explanation of the difficulties of being the group's leader hilarious

NCTzens would be aware that Taeyong is not only the leader of NCT and NCT 127 but also the third eldest member of the group, making him take up a responsible role among the twenty members. However, out of everything fans would've expected the idol to complain about, when it comes to his leadership role, they were rather surprised to find his example of "difficulty" hilarious.

The two K-pop idols, Jo Hyun-ah and Taeyong, had a long conversation that discussed several topics based on his solo debut album, SHALALA. However, the conversation steered when the former complimented the latter by saying he was cute.

"You are really cute. You're a cute type of person."

When the idol immediately accepted the compliment, the host was left speechless at his sparkling confidence. However, he continued to express the difficulties he faces since he's naturally cute.

"I sometimes have a hard time because of it. I am a leader, I have hard times because I can't show my cuteness to other members. I want to do it. I'm the youngest sibling in the family including my mother's side and my father's side of the family. So I am a cute person."

He continued to cutely complain about how his fellow members don't accept or like his cute side.

"Yeah, they all don't like it. They say "weird person" instead of "cute person." I have an all-or-nothing personality. I suddenly turn up like this and then turn down like this."

Hearing Taeyong's confession, Hyun-ah went along with his concept and consoled him. Additionally, she found the perfect timing to sneak in a compliment to the creative and experimental leader of NCT. She said that his description of himself as having an all-or-nothing personality is a perfect characteristic of an artist and praised him for the same.

While the idol was already found to be cute by his fans, the release of the video only fueled the same. Evidently, fans found the duo's interaction adorable, further writing about Taeyong's admission of him being cute and facing difficulty with it.

jan @9795fated the way i know someone who always tells taeyong how cute he is in that 127 group the way i know someone who always tells taeyong how cute he is in that 127 group https://t.co/qnEqFQtgFE

🎀 | 샤랄라🌹 @bogjangmi141 taeyong said he can’t show his cuteness to the members but jaehyun said taeyong is cute when he’s acting childish taeyong said he can’t show his cuteness to the members but jaehyun said taeyong is cute when he’s acting childish 😬 https://t.co/J6lKDiohjw

Quote Reply to @taeyewon (Image via Twitter)

Quote Reply to @taeyewon (Image via Twitter)

Quote Reply to @taeyewon (Image via Twitter)

Quote Reply to @taeyewon (Image via Twitter)

Quote Reply to @taeyewon (Image via Twitter)

Quote Reply to @taeyewon (Image via Twitter)

Despite his intimidating and impressive charisma on stage and during his work schedule, fans find Taeyong to be one of the cutest members of NCT. As such, they couldn't quite get over how proudly he accepted that he was quite cute along with his hilarious yet adorable explanation of how he can't be cute around his fellow members.

Poll : 0 votes