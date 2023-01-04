“Let me live happily”: BamBam addresses insensitive comments by Pattaya event employee

GOT7's Thai rapper BamBam responded to hate comments made by an employee of the recent music event he attended, Pattaya Countdown 2023, held from December 29-31, 2022, in Thailand.
The comment was made on TikTok by user @hongthayban, who was a staff member at the festival. A few days ago, the user called out the riBBon singer for nepotism and indirectly commented on his popularity in a now-deleted post.
Taking to Twitter on January 3, the GOT7 rapper addressed the comment in a post by asking the reason behind people’s hatred for him. This isn’t the first time the idol has been subjected to malicious comments, but his tweet evoked an emotional response from fans. In a tweet, he said:
“Let me live happily. What have I done that is bad for you guys? So many times, why do people in this world hate me so much? Just focus on work, focus on living each day. Does it bother a lot of people?” (translated via Google)
“Stuff like this needs to be called out”: Fans praise and support BamBam responding to a hate comment
BamBam is among the K-pop idols known for his straightforward replies. From expressing his opinions about any controversy concerning him to making fun of his members, Twitter is an important app for the riBBon singer to voice out his perspective.
On TikTok, user @hongthayban called out the GOT7 rapper claiming nepotism by saying that he participated in the Pattaya Countdown 2023 event thanks to his brother. They even claimed that the riBBon singer will not be invited to the show next year.
The riBBon singer's brother, Chindanai Bhuwakul, aka Bank, is a famous hip-hop dance choreographer in the Thai industry.
Fans discovered that the TikToker was a staff member at the Pattaya event. They tagged Mono Entertain, the festival’s event organizer and criticized the staff member.
They also pointed out that a sea of Ahgases (GOT7’s fandom) attended Pattaya because of BamBam by posting clips of the audience filled with green lightsticks.
Additionally, GOT7’s fandom continued tweeting supportive comments for the riBBon singer after seeing his response. One shared that they couldn’t “understand how anyone could hate that boy,” while another mentioned that they were always by his side.
Take a look at how fans supported BamBam and tried to cheer him up:
Hours later, the TikTok user apologized to BamBam and Ahgases for his insensitive comments.
They mentioned that some messages have been misunderstood. He also said that the event made him realize why the GOT7 member loves the Ahgase fandom.
Meanwhile, other Korean artists such as Sandara Park and SUNMI also performed at the Pattaya Countdown 2023.
In other news, BamBam has successfully added more South Korean variety shows to his roster. He is currently seen on the popular variety show, Master in the House 2, which airs every Sunday at 4.50 pm KST.