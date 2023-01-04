“Let me live happily”: BamBam addresses insensitive comments by Pattaya event employee

GOT7's Thai rapper BamBam responded to hate comments made by an employee of the recent music event he attended, Pattaya Countdown 2023, held from December 29-31, 2022, in Thailand.

The comment was made on TikTok by user @hongthayban, who was a staff member at the festival. A few days ago, the user called out the riBBon singer for nepotism and indirectly commented on his popularity in a now-deleted post.

Taking to Twitter on January 3, the GOT7 rapper addressed the comment in a post by asking the reason behind people’s hatred for him. This isn’t the first time the idol has been subjected to malicious comments, but his tweet evoked an emotional response from fans. In a tweet, he said:

“Let me live happily. What have I done that is bad for you guys? So many times, why do people in this world hate me so much? Just focus on work, focus on living each day. Does it bother a lot of people?” (translated via Google)

“Stuff like this needs to be called out”: Fans praise and support BamBam responding to a hate comment

jin☁️ @peachicnvs



the pic below is what a staff member of the organizers(?) commented on bambam’s appearance at the FREE concert in pattaya



“next year bam won’t be invited anymore there’s too much people”



“his brother got him here” 𝔹𝔹&𝕄𝕖 BB3🍋 @Ketbbbam

@Mono29TV @MonoEntertain @C_Bhuwakul @mthai งานเกิดขึ้นเป็นภาพที่สวยงานแท้ๆ รายได้ของจังหวัด รายได้ของชาวบ้าน คนทำงานออกมาดีมากๆ ทุกคนชม มาตายที่พนักงานปากแจ๋ว ขอคนที่ต้องรับผิดชอบต่อสิ่งที่พิมพ์นะคะ ถ้ามือมันว่างแล้วพิมพ์สิ่งดีๆ ไม่ได้ก็นอนเล่น TikTok ที่บ้านคงจะเหมาะดีค่ะ งานเกิดขึ้นเป็นภาพที่สวยงานแท้ๆ รายได้ของจังหวัด รายได้ของชาวบ้าน คนทำงานออกมาดีมากๆ ทุกคนชม มาตายที่พนักงานปากแจ๋ว ขอคนที่ต้องรับผิดชอบต่อสิ่งที่พิมพ์นะคะ ถ้ามือมันว่างแล้วพิมพ์สิ่งดีๆ ไม่ได้ก็นอนเล่น TikTok ที่บ้านคงจะเหมาะดีค่ะ@Mono29TV @MonoEntertain @C_Bhuwakul @mthai https://t.co/VYHbJIsDr7 if you’re not sure what happened with bam I’m here to explain:the pic below is what a staff member of the organizers(?) commented on bambam’s appearance at the FREE concert in pattaya“next year bam won’t be invited anymore there’s too much people”“his brother got him here” twitter.com/ketbbbam/statu… if you’re not sure what happened with bam I’m here to explain:the pic below is what a staff member of the organizers(?) commented on bambam’s appearance at the FREE concert in pattaya“next year bam won’t be invited anymore there’s too much people”“his brother got him here” twitter.com/ketbbbam/statu…

BamBam is among the K-pop idols known for his straightforward replies. From expressing his opinions about any controversy concerning him to making fun of his members, Twitter is an important app for the riBBon singer to voice out his perspective.

On TikTok, user @hongthayban called out the GOT7 rapper claiming nepotism by saying that he participated in the Pattaya Countdown 2023 event thanks to his brother. They even claimed that the riBBon singer will not be invited to the show next year.

The riBBon singer's brother, Chindanai Bhuwakul, aka Bank, is a famous hip-hop dance choreographer in the Thai industry.

Fans discovered that the TikToker was a staff member at the Pattaya event. They tagged Mono Entertain, the festival’s event organizer and criticized the staff member.

They also pointed out that a sea of Ahgases (GOT7’s fandom) attended Pattaya because of BamBam by posting clips of the audience filled with green lightsticks.

Additionally, GOT7’s fandom continued tweeting supportive comments for the riBBon singer after seeing his response. One shared that they couldn’t “understand how anyone could hate that boy,” while another mentioned that they were always by his side.

Take a look at how fans supported BamBam and tried to cheer him up:

cy 💛 @doublebeom we can always sue those people who defames you. you deserve your own peace of mind. BamBam @BamBam1A ให้ผม อยู่สุขบ้างเถอะครับ

ผมไปทำอะไร ไม่ดีให้พวกคุณหรอครับ?



หลายๆรอบแล้ว ทำไม คนโลกนี้ถึง เกลียดผมกันจังครับ



แค่ ตั้งใจทำงาน ตั้งใจ ใช้ชีวิต ในแต่ละวันนี้

มัน คัดใจ หลายๆคนมากหรอครับ? ให้ผม อยู่สุขบ้างเถอะครับผมไปทำอะไร ไม่ดีให้พวกคุณหรอครับ?หลายๆรอบแล้ว ทำไม คนโลกนี้ถึง เกลียดผมกันจังครับแค่ ตั้งใจทำงาน ตั้งใจ ใช้ชีวิต ในแต่ละวันนี้มัน คัดใจ หลายๆคนมากหรอครับ? i’m late from seeing this but i hope bambam doesn’t stop on tweeting his feelings out here because stuff like this needs to be called out. but bam, pls be a little less nicerwe can always sue those people who defames you. you deserve your own peace of mind. twitter.com/BamBam1A/statu… i’m late from seeing this but i hope bambam doesn’t stop on tweeting his feelings out here because stuff like this needs to be called out. but bam, pls be a little less nicer 😭 we can always sue those people who defames you. you deserve your own peace of mind. twitter.com/BamBam1A/statu…

m a y|🔜 BB3🍋 @babebammie @BamBam1A There’re many ppl who are from different countries in the world love you and care for you. We see your talents, great personality and passion. I’m so proud to be your fan and I believe many ppl here feel the same thing. Plz know this Bam🥹 @BamBam1A There’re many ppl who are from different countries in the world love you and care for you. We see your talents, great personality and passion. I’m so proud to be your fan and I believe many ppl here feel the same thing. Plz know this Bam🥹

LING➷ 영재 ♡⋆˚🪺 @lingerinmeadow



Hugs 🫂🫂 @BamBam1A Bammie, you're one of the sweetest, appreciative and most humble stars around. I've seen how all along you treat everyone with politeness and good energy no matter their status background.. I hope you'll always receive the same amount of kindness and positivity too 🥺Hugs 🫂🫂 @BamBam1A Bammie, you're one of the sweetest, appreciative and most humble stars around. I've seen how all along you treat everyone with politeness and good energy no matter their status background.. I hope you'll always receive the same amount of kindness and positivity too 🥺 Hugs 🫂🫂 https://t.co/wjE5TNclgx

☽ @jjongot7



Who are we about to fight twitter.com/bambam1a/statu… BamBam @BamBam1A ให้ผม อยู่สุขบ้างเถอะครับ

ผมไปทำอะไร ไม่ดีให้พวกคุณหรอครับ?



หลายๆรอบแล้ว ทำไม คนโลกนี้ถึง เกลียดผมกันจังครับ



แค่ ตั้งใจทำงาน ตั้งใจ ใช้ชีวิต ในแต่ละวันนี้

มัน คัดใจ หลายๆคนมากหรอครับ? ให้ผม อยู่สุขบ้างเถอะครับผมไปทำอะไร ไม่ดีให้พวกคุณหรอครับ?หลายๆรอบแล้ว ทำไม คนโลกนี้ถึง เกลียดผมกันจังครับแค่ ตั้งใจทำงาน ตั้งใจ ใช้ชีวิต ในแต่ละวันนี้มัน คัดใจ หลายๆคนมากหรอครับ? Always by your side Bam 🥺Who are we about to fight Always by your side Bam 🥺Who are we about to fight 😡 twitter.com/bambam1a/statu…

OT7Ahga Int Fanclub 🍋 @OT7Ahga negative people don’t deserve someone like you 🥺 @BamBam1A Don’t worry BamBam we’re always here to appreciate what you do and there will always be people who see how hard you’re working. Continue shining our starnegative people don’t deserve someone like you 🥺 @BamBam1A Don’t worry BamBam we’re always here to appreciate what you do and there will always be people who see how hard you’re working. Continue shining our star 💚 negative people don’t deserve someone like you 🥺

key~아니치🎐 @_piscesyeoja27 @BamBam1A Haters gonna hate, that’s the only thing they good at. They don’t deserve your attention, they don’t deserve you. Don’t let them drag you down, my dear. There’s way millions more people that love you BamBam. You got us. We got your back! 🫂 @BamBam1A Haters gonna hate, that’s the only thing they good at. They don’t deserve your attention, they don’t deserve you. Don’t let them drag you down, my dear. There’s way millions more people that love you BamBam. You got us. We got your back! 🫂

lilly | ia✵ @withgotseven_ I'M SORRY THIS HAPPENED TO YOU, PLEASE IGNORE THEM



there's so many people who loves you for who you are including me, they don't deserve you bambam @BamBam1A BAMAHHHI'M SORRY THIS HAPPENED TO YOU, PLEASE IGNORE THEMthere's so many people who loves you for who you are including me, they don't deserve you bambam @BamBam1A BAMAHHH😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'M SORRY THIS HAPPENED TO YOU, PLEASE IGNORE THEMthere's so many people who loves you for who you are including me, they don't deserve you bambam

Hours later, the TikTok user apologized to BamBam and Ahgases for his insensitive comments.

They mentioned that some messages have been misunderstood. He also said that the event made him realize why the GOT7 member loves the Ahgase fandom.

The TikToker's apology (Images via Koreaboo)

Meanwhile, other Korean artists such as Sandara Park and SUNMI also performed at the Pattaya Countdown 2023.

In other news, BamBam has successfully added more South Korean variety shows to his roster. He is currently seen on the popular variety show, Master in the House 2, which airs every Sunday at 4.50 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes