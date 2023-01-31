Let the Right One In canceled on Showtime after season 1

American horror-drama TV series Let the Right One In faced cancelation after just one season. However, there is a chance that it could show up on another streaming platform.

Let the Right One In stars the following actors:

Demián Bichir as Mark Kane

Anika Noni Rose as Naomi Cole

Grace Gummer as Claire Logan

Madison Taylor Baez as Eleanor Kane

Ian Foreman as Isaiah Cole

Nick Stahl as Matthew Dean

Jacob Buster as Peter Logan

Kevin Carroll as Zeke Dawes

Željko Ivanek, Fernanda Andrade, Jimmie Saito, Josh Wingate, and Caroline Neff also appear in recurring roles. Showtime will be merging with Paramount+ later this year and this could be the reason for the axing of the show.

The cancelation of Let the Right One In was first reported by Deadline

Deadline reported that Showtime decided to pull the plug on its horror drama show Let the Right One In right after one season, but it might go to a different streamer. The publication even noted that the show was a victim of the Showtime-Paramount+ merger.

The first season ran for ten episodes from October 9 to December 11, 2022. It was created by Andrew Hinderaker and is based on the Swedish book Låt den rätte komma in by John Ajvide Lindqvist. The book was even adapted into a film of the same name in 2008.

The series follows Mark Kane, a single father who looks after his daughter Eleanor who turned into a vampire ten years prior and has been a 12-year-old since then. The duo is constantly seen searching for a cure, hiding, and running across the country before settling in New York City, where Eleanor meets and bonds with a 12-year-old boy, Isiah Cole.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"LET THE RIGHT ONE IN centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive."

It continues:

"With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion."

Andrew Hinderaker, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Seith Mann, Alex Yves Brunner, Simon Oakes, and Carl Molinder serve as the show's executive producers. Meanwhile, Demián Bichir Jamie Crowell, and Russ Hammonds serve as the series producers.

Its production companies include Colossal Productions, Hammer Film Productions, Tomorrow Studios, and Showtime Networks, and is distributed by Paramount Global Distribution Group.

Dan Romer and Giosué Greco provided music for the show.

Although the show might be facing cancelations from Showtime, it is currently available to watch on the network.

