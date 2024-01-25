"Let’s do Hunter next": Netizens react as former Trump advisor Peter Navarro to face sentence for contempt of Congress

On Thursday, January 25, a federal judge in Washington, DC, found Peter Navarro, a former trade advisor to Donald Trump, guilty of contempt of Congress. Navarro is now facing charges for eluding a subpoena pertaining to the congressional inquiry into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Navarro disobeyed the summon from the now-dissolved House select committee that was in charge of looking into the attack. Following a brief trial in September 2023, Navarro was found guilty on two counts by a federal jury in Washington, DC.

Once the news was made public by different news agencies, social media users took to X to express their opinion and plead to the authorities to take up Hunter Biden next. Here is one comment from CBS News' tweet on Navarro:

Netizens express opinion as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as former Trump advisor Peter Navarro is currently facing charges

The administration’s trade strategy was mostly overseen by Trump’s former advisor, Peter Navarro. As per CNN, he is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, January 25, for two counts arising from his defiance of a subpoena pertaining to his actions following the 2020 election.

The prosecutors informed the judge last week that a sentence of one month each for the two counts “is insufficient to account for, punish, and deter the Defendant’s criminal offenses.” Navarro is also charged with contempt of Congress.

Peter Navarro is now being sought for six months in federal prison by federal prosecutors.

"The Defendant, like the rioters at the Capitol, put politics, not country, first, and stonewalled Congress’s investigation," prosecutors said.

They further said that he,

"Chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law."

Once the news of Peter Navarro went viral, it created a frenzy online. Netizens took to the comment section of CBS News on X to express their opinions.

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

Netizens react as Trump's former advisor, Navarro, is to face sentence (Image via X/@CBSNews)

As per NBC News, following Trump's defeat, Peter Navarro assisted in disseminating misleading information regarding the 2020 election and released other false news.

Now, the punishment will be given at a hearing in federal court in Washington on Thursday, January 25, at 10 am by US District Judge Amit Mehta. The prosecutors have requested that Mehta sentence Navarro to six months on each offense, running concurrently, and penalize him of $200,000. Each count carries a statutory minimum sentence of one month in jail.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here