“Let him do his thing": Internet reacts as owner of luxury California home refuses to move despite landslide leaving mansion to the edge of a cliff

As back-to-back rainstorms have increased the risk of landslides in Southern California, the authorities are now pressurising the homeowners to vacate and move to a safer area. However, a luxury homeowner settled on the edge of Dana Point has refused to move, claiming his “house is fine.”

As the National Weather Service predicted more rain hitting the Los Angeles area of California in the next week, the 82-year-old homeowner stated:

"The house is fine, it's not threatened and it will not be red-tagged. The city agrees that there's no major structural issue with the house.”

Expand Tweet

According to ABC News, the landslide has created a dangerous situation for residents. Although the authorities have stated that the ocean-view luxury home is not in immediate danger, they have still advised the homeowner to move to another part of California as the portion of the house sits right outside the cliff.

After a recent rain-caused landslip cleared the vegetation near the California luxury homeowner's property, authorities were even more alarmed. Once the landslide cleared the area of rocks and soil, it also brought the front of the home a little closer to the edge.

As the news went viral on social media, it sparked a lot of responses from the masses. One social media user also stated that authorities should “let him do his thing.”

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

As per The New York Post, the houseowner Lewis Bruggeman is 82 years old and is a local radiologist.

Social media react as homeowner denies moving amid rain in California

Social media users were left surprised as the 9700 square foot homeowner declined the suggestion of the authorities to move away from his $16 million house. As the weather department predicted more rains in the Southern California area, social media users were left sharing their reactions.

An X user, @CollinRugg shared a dramatic drone footage of the house in California, which garnered more than 10 million views in just a few hours.

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

Netizens reacted as homeowners declined to move despite of the potential risk of rains causing landslides. (Image via @CollinRugg/ X)

As the masses react to the viral news, the homeowner has not yet responded to the comments. On the other hand, the authorities have also kept silent after the 82-year-old resident refused to shift homes despite the potential risk from the landslides.