"Like it's from a movie set": Video of slain gunman in wake of Allen Texas mall shooting goes viral

A massive shootout happened in a Texas mall on Saturday, May 6, 2023, when a gunman shot and killed eight people. The incident took place in Allen, at a mall north of Dallas. As the gunman shot multiple people, emergency services immediately came for rescue and evacuated hundreds of shoppers at various outlets.

Multiple eyewitnesses claimed that the shooter fired indiscriminately at passers-by. Authorities claimed that the police came in after a call was made by someone present inside the mall after they heard multiple gunshots. A few witnesses also claimed that the gunman was dressed in all black and was equipped with combat gear.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Warning: Disturbing video. Mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on several shoppers outside mall. Warning: Disturbing video. Mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on several shoppers outside mall. https://t.co/j9UmR9ucIR

The video shows the shooter coming out of his car and shooting anyone he saw in his range. As per Reuters, besides the eight people killed, the gunman has left atleast seven people wounded. The authorities have reportedly claimed that the victims are between the ages of 5 to 61 and are being treated at Medical City Healthcare.

The video of the shootout at the mall has left thousands of people surprised and shocked. One user commented under the post with the video and talked about how it looks like the clip is from a “movie set.”

Video of the shootout from Texas mall leaves netizens shocked

As the shootout took place and killed eight people and several many injured, the Governor Greg Abbott described the shooting as an "unspeakable tragedy." The video captured from a surveillance camera also made rounds on social media and left the netizens shocked. With many questioning the Texas authorities, others are enquiring abut the security of the Allen mall.

CALL TO ACTIVISM @CalltoActivism



The SAME gun more than 30 law enforcement officers were AFRAID to confront in Uvalde that left 19 children dead.



The SAME gun that’s been

the weapon of choice in many… BREAKING: A video still of the shooters gun in the Texas mall shooting appears to be an AR-15-style rifle.The SAME gun more than 30 law enforcement officers were AFRAID to confront in Uvalde that left 19 children dead.The SAME gun that’s beenthe weapon of choice in many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: A video still of the shooters gun in the Texas mall shooting appears to be an AR-15-style rifle. The SAME gun more than 30 law enforcement officers were AFRAID to confront in Uvalde that left 19 children dead. The SAME gun that’s been the weapon of choice in many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/r3XKiEV0KZ

Southern Sister Resister - Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm @ResisterSis20



Abbott does not care. Cruz does not care. Cornyn does not care. Trump does not care. DeSantis does not care.



Republicans do not care how many people are slaughtered as long as NRA blood money keeps flowing.

#FreshStrong Multiple deaths to include kids at mall in #Allen Texas.Abbott does not care. Cruz does not care. Cornyn does not care. Trump does not care. DeSantis does not care.Republicans do not care how many people are slaughtered as long as NRA blood money keeps flowing. Multiple deaths to include kids at mall in #Allen Texas.Abbott does not care. Cruz does not care. Cornyn does not care. Trump does not care. DeSantis does not care.Republicans do not care how many people are slaughtered as long as NRA blood money keeps flowing.#FreshStrong https://t.co/1GcASarzc3

Mr. Reynolds @MrReynolds52 This picture of people in Target with assault weapons is perfectly legal in Texas. Police cannot say one thing to stop someone from walking into a mall or department store or coffee shop because of open carry laws in Texas and other states. How much blood has to be spilled? @AP This picture of people in Target with assault weapons is perfectly legal in Texas. Police cannot say one thing to stop someone from walking into a mall or department store or coffee shop because of open carry laws in Texas and other states. How much blood has to be spilled? @AP https://t.co/GKDx7XLc90

Whistleblower Rebekah Jones @GeoRebekah



I am so torn. Angry. Heartbroken.



On one hand, I think people need to SEE what this is doing to us.



But.. there's a dead baby whose brains are on the sidewalk shown in the video.



I won't share it, but if… I just saw the video of the pile of bodies from the Texas mall shootingI am so torn. Angry. Heartbroken.On one hand, I think people need to SEE what this is doing to us.But.. there's a dead baby whose brains are on the sidewalk shown in the video.I won't share it, but if… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I just saw the video of the pile of bodies from the Texas mall shootingI am so torn. Angry. Heartbroken.On one hand, I think people need to SEE what this is doing to us.But.. there's a dead baby whose brains are on the sidewalk shown in the video.I won't share it, but if… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



Details below:



- Multiple victims, which include children.



- The Shooter has been confirmed to be dead.



- The Allen Police Department, has put out the following statement: “Law… BREAKING: A mass shooting has taken place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.Details below:- Multiple victims, which include children.- The Shooter has been confirmed to be dead.- The Allen Police Department, has put out the following statement: “Law… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: A mass shooting has taken place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. Details below:- Multiple victims, which include children.- The Shooter has been confirmed to be dead.- The Allen Police Department, has put out the following statement: “Law… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JQbYlsuisp

Arun_V1.0 @PostModernHippy Today's mass shooting: Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas. Today's mass shooting: Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas. https://t.co/i6m3DyMVme

Don Winslow @donwinslow



Children.



We don't need a day or two of anger.



We need SUSTAINED ANGER, SUSTAINED PROTEST & SUSTAINED PRESSURE to have a CHANCE of REAL CHANGE.



It's that simple & we haven't been able to do it. Children in Texas went to the mall today and are now lying dead on the sidewalk.Children.We don't need a day or two of anger.We need SUSTAINED ANGER, SUSTAINED PROTEST & SUSTAINED PRESSURE to have a CHANCE of REAL CHANGE.It's that simple & we haven't been able to do it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Children in Texas went to the mall today and are now lying dead on the sidewalk.Children.We don't need a day or two of anger.We need SUSTAINED ANGER, SUSTAINED PROTEST & SUSTAINED PRESSURE to have a CHANCE of REAL CHANGE.It's that simple & we haven't been able to do it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ritchie Torres @RitchieTorres Eight civilians have been murdered at a mall in Allen, Texas, by a gunman.



MAGA Republicans like Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz, who oppose gun safety laws, should spare us the empty thoughts and prayers and do something.



Laws speaks louder than thoughts and tweets. Eight civilians have been murdered at a mall in Allen, Texas, by a gunman. MAGA Republicans like Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz, who oppose gun safety laws, should spare us the empty thoughts and prayers and do something.Laws speaks louder than thoughts and tweets.

As per Texas.gov, the state's laws allow individuals who are 21 years or older to carry a handgun without a license, except for those with previous convictions. Regulations on possession of rifles and shotguns are also limited in the state. However, it is worth noting that Republicans hold control of the Texas state legislature.

These policies have come under scrutiny once again following a shooting incident at a mall in Allen, which has been one of at least 198 mass shootings in the US this year where four or more people have been killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This alarming number marks the highest point since 2016 and has ignited debates amongst social media users about gun violence in the US.

