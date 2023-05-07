"Like it's from a movie set": Video of slain gunman in wake of Allen Texas mall shooting goes viral

A massive shootout happened in a Texas mall on Saturday, May 6, 2023, when a gunman shot and killed eight people. The incident took place in Allen, at a mall north of Dallas. As the gunman shot multiple people, emergency services immediately came for rescue and evacuated hundreds of shoppers at various outlets.
Multiple eyewitnesses claimed that the shooter fired indiscriminately at passers-by. Authorities claimed that the police came in after a call was made by someone present inside the mall after they heard multiple gunshots. A few witnesses also claimed that the gunman was dressed in all black and was equipped with combat gear.
The video shows the shooter coming out of his car and shooting anyone he saw in his range. As per Reuters, besides the eight people killed, the gunman has left atleast seven people wounded. The authorities have reportedly claimed that the victims are between the ages of 5 to 61 and are being treated at Medical City Healthcare.
The video of the shootout at the mall has left thousands of people surprised and shocked. One user commented under the post with the video and talked about how it looks like the clip is from a “movie set.”
Video of the shootout from Texas mall leaves netizens shocked
As the shootout took place and killed eight people and several many injured, the Governor Greg Abbott described the shooting as an "unspeakable tragedy." The video captured from a surveillance camera also made rounds on social media and left the netizens shocked. With many questioning the Texas authorities, others are enquiring abut the security of the Allen mall.
As per Texas.gov, the state's laws allow individuals who are 21 years or older to carry a handgun without a license, except for those with previous convictions. Regulations on possession of rifles and shotguns are also limited in the state. However, it is worth noting that Republicans hold control of the Texas state legislature.
These policies have come under scrutiny once again following a shooting incident at a mall in Allen, which has been one of at least 198 mass shootings in the US this year where four or more people have been killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This alarming number marks the highest point since 2016 and has ignited debates amongst social media users about gun violence in the US.