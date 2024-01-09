As per reports, American actress Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa on January 8, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." This comes two years after the couple announced their breakup to the public back in January 2022. The court documents list October 7, 2020, as the official date of their separation.

October 7 also marked their third anniversary as the Hollywood power couple had tied the knot on the very same day back in 2017.

Bonet and Momoa have two kids together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and the divorce filing states that Lisa has asked for joint custody of the children, waiving spousal support.

Lisa Bonet's net worth is reportedly around $10 million as per CelebrityNetWorth. She is known for various roles she has done since she started as a child actor in Hollywood, and is famous for starring in The Cosby Show as Denise Huxtable. Before her romance with Jason Momoa, she was married to the popular singer-actor Lenny Kravitz.

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa six years after their marriage

Born on November 16, 1967, in San Francisco, Lisa started acting at an early age, eventually going on to major in the same. Since then, she starred in various TV shows, with her first major role being in St. Elsewhere in 1983. What put her on the map, however, was when she was cast as Bill Cosby's daughter in the smash hit The Cosby Show.

Lisa Bonet would go on to reprise her role as Denise at the six-time Emmy Award-winning series during its runtime, except the last season, when she was essentially fired due to her differences with the showrunner Bill Cosby. She would then go on to star in the spin-off series, A Different World, in until 1989.

By then, she had already married rockstar Lenny Kravitz and the two would go on to have a daughter Zoe Kravitz (35) who herself has made a name in the industry as a prolific actor, having been part of major franchises The Batman, Mad Max and Fantastic Beasts. Kravitz and Bonet divorced in 1993, as per Esquire.

Lisa Bonet went on to date the Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa in 2005, and they got married in 2017. The two starred in a movie together for the first time in the 2014 thriller action film, Road to Paloma.

They had announced their breakup in 2022. However, the divorce filing states October 2020 as the date of their separation. Jason Momoa, the host of Shark Week, has yet to publicly react to the divorce filing.