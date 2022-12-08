Netizens appalled as Bill Cosby faces 5 new s*xual assault allegations

The fallen comedian Bill Cosby is once again being sued by five women on charges of s*xual assault, drugging, and r*pe allegations. While most people have come forward on Twitter to show their support for the victims, some are accusing them of having ulterior motives of money extorting.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Cosby on December 5, 2022, in New York. They are also suing NBC Universal Media, The Carsey-Werner Company, and Kaufman Astoria Studios Inc.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and r*pe, which may be triggering to certain readers. Discretion is advised.

Plaintiffs Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jennifer Thompson, Jewel Gittens, and Cindra Ladd have accused Cosby of s*xually assaulting them between the years 1969-91.

In New York, for second-degree and third-degree r*pe, the statute of limitations is 20 years and 10 years respectively, meaning the alleged attacks are too old to be prosecuted. However, in May, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law bill that opened a window spanning a year to file historic cases. The said window was opened on November 24, 2022.

The plaintiffs in Cosby’s case took advantage of this temporary extension and filed their lawsuit. They claimed that Cosby manipulated his fame, power, and prestige in a horrific and villainous way to scare and abuse them. They also accused the companies involved with The Cosby Show of enabling as well as aiding these assaults.

The lawsuit states:

“Over the course of several decades, Bill Cosby engaged in the serial s*xual assault of dozens of women for his s*xual gratification while the co-defendants enabled and aided these s*xual assaults to benefit financially by their association with Bill Cosby.”

Netizens' reactions to charges against Bill Cosby

This isn’t the first time Cosby has been accused of s*xual assault. He is estimated to have more than 60 r*ape allegations against him. Bill Cosby was found guilty in 2018, of three counts of s*xual assault and was sent to prison.

The Pennsylvania Supreme court, however, overturned his conviction and let him walk out of jail in 2021. He only served three years in prison.

Bernard stated in the lawsuit that Cosby touched her inappropriately and without her consent around July 1990. Later that year, she said that when they were in New Jersey, he spiked her drink and r*ped her. The same pattern was followed two more times after the incident and only stopped in 1991.

Tirl, despite having no previous acting experience, was offered a small role on The Cosby Show. According to the lawsuit, Cosby and the producers pressurized her on multiple occasions to have lunch with them in Cosby’s private dressing room. When Tirl protested, Cosby allegedly touched her inappropriately without her consent and forcibly rubbed his g***tals on her back.

Cindra Ladd, who had a platonic friendship with Cosby in 1969, accused the actor of drugging her and r*ping her while she was unconscious.

Jennifer Thompson, who was only 18 years old in the late 1980s, stated that the actor forcibly grabbed her hand to place it on his g***tals and made her m*st*rbate him in a non-consensual manner.

Another aspiring actor, Jewel Gittens, accused Cosby of offering her a glass of wine that he drugged and when she felt sluggish, Cosby p***trated her with his finger.

While some people are supporting the women and calling Cosby "evil," others are seemingly not ready to believe the charges against Cosby.

Cosby denied the allegations

A representative for Bill Cosby denied all the allegations and referred to Cosby’s conviction that was overturned in Pennsylvania. The representative stated,

“As we have always stated and now America see that this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged s*xual assault but it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY. We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations.”

When the plaintiffs’ attorney, Jordan Rutsky, was asked for a response, he said:

“The irony and contradictions within the statement by Bill Cosby’s representatives is readily apparent. Bill Cosby was never vindicated. His conviction was overturned on a technicality after a jury found him guilty."

The lawyer continued:

"Their statement also claims that the present lawsuit is both a reaction to Bill Cosby’s release from prison and all about money, another contradiction. They are half right, though. This case was brought in part because Bill Cosby has escaped significant consequence for his actions, including prison time."

Rutsky also explained that the women who brought the charges could only sue Bill Cosby for a time machine and were able to undo the harm caused by him, they would. However, since they cannot possibly do that, the attorneys will be seeking justice from the court in whichever way possible for the women.

