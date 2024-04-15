"Literally left it all on the stage, including my blood": Nelly Furtado shares video of bleeding finger after falling during Coachella performance

Canadian singer Nelly Furtado fell on the stage while performing at the 2024 Coachella festival on Saturday, April 13, 2024. She took to Instagram stories to post a video of her bleeding finger with the caption, "Literally left it all on the stage… including my blood."

The 45-year-old singer fell while she was performing the 2023 hit Eat Your Man alongside Dom Dolla on stage at the music festival. However, she got up and quickly resumed her performance by picking up her mic and continuing the verse.

Nelly Furtado's Instagram Story about the fall at Coachella (Image via Instagram/@nellyfurtado)

The singer shared multiple videos on her Instagram story on Saturday, including one where she is seen tumbling on stage during her performance. She also shared clips from her live performance, with the caption "Back to my raving ways." It is worth noting that it was Furtado's first time performing on the Coachella stage.

Nelly Furtado holds up her bleeding thumb on her Instagram story

Nelly Furtado posted a short video on her Instagram story, holding up her bleeding finger, after her performance at the Coachella Festival on April 13, 2024. The clip shows a close-up of the singer's bleeding thumb, with the camera zooming out to focus on Furtado, who is smiling at this point. She also joked on camera saying "This Barbie likes to rave" and showed a thumbs-up with her injured finger. The singer has reportedly not sustained any other injuries.

Furtado also marked "Coachella" as her location on another one of her Instagram stories, and tagged Dom Dolla with the words "All for you". She also posted a series of four videos from her Coachella performance, including footage of her fall on stage.

Furtado shared the clip where she is seen falling on stage while performing Eat Your Man. She captioned the story "Eat your man…not the stage." She followed the story with three other clips from her performance.

Nelly Furtado's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@nellyfurtado)

She also reposted a story by Dom Dolla where the two are seen performing together. The singer also shared a video of Dolla introducing her while she made her grand entry on the Coachella stage.

Her final story included a clip of her performance with the caption "Back to my raving ways". The video was a repost from Dom Dolla's story.

Nelly Furtado's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@nellyfurtado)

Nelly Furtado also posted some pictures from her Saturday night performance on Instagram, captioning it "My very first COACHELLA! What a dream." The post included a series of photos from her performance where she's singing with Dom Dolla. Furtado was wearing a pair of pink trousers and a shiny pink top with a butterfly embroidered on it.

On the first day of Coachella, Furtado shared some photos of herself sporting a casual t-shirt with Drake's picture.

Nelly Furtado hosted and performed at the 2024 Juno Awards

Nelly Furtado hosted the 53rd Juno Awards in Halifax on March 24, 2023, and also performed some of her biggest hits. The singer delivered the opening performance of the night, singing hits like Say it Right, I'm Like a Bird, Forca, Give it to Me, and Eat Your Man.

Her song, Eat Your Man was nominated at the Juno Awards in the Dance Recording of the Year category. It also received nominations in the categories Best Produced Release, Best Engineered Release, and Best Solo Artist (Dom Dolla) at the 2023 ARIA Music Awards.

Before her first Coachella appearance, Furtado made an appearance in Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign video, sporting the Skims shapewear. The campaign also featured celebrities like Coco Jones, Lana Condor, and Kim Cattrall.

