“Literally look like a weapon”: LE SSERAFIM’s light stick sneak peek draws both hilarious and gutted response from fans

Unlike LE SSERAFIM’s catchy songs that are liked by everyone, the video teaser of its light stick drew mixed responses from its fandom, FEARNOTs.

On March 2, 2023, the group unveiled the first glimpse into the ANTIFRAGILE singers’ light stick. The teaser gave fans an overview of the design, which is unlike the conventional globe-top light sticks the K-pop has been fixated upon in the last few years.

The light stick, which Chaewon shared was called FIMBONG, has a sleek stick design and almost resembles a baseball bat. At the top, there seems to be a cut-out or gap in the shape of the group’s logo on opposite sides as well as the fandom’s name, FEARNOT, on the other opposing sides.

On the one hand, fans couldn’t stop talking about how the "lightstick literally look like a weapon," and on the other, many believed that the design was not as creative but was basic.

joe @elsserafim i like it a lot tho! le sserafim really took the fearless concept seriously cause why does their lightstick literally look like a weaponi like it a lot tho! le sserafim really took the fearless concept seriously cause why does their lightstick literally look like a weapon 😭😭😭 i like it a lot tho! https://t.co/OSob7yusW0

Fans edit LE SSERAFIM’s light stick as a baseball bat and weapon after agency releases first glimpse

LE SSERAFIM’s concept stands for being fearless and powerful. The group’s name itself is an anagram of “I’m fearless.” Fans now think that the group is taking their concept very seriously after the first glimpse of its FIMBONG light stick was released on March 2, 2023.

Fans went all-out in creating hilarious edits of the light stick, which for many, resembled a baseball bat. They shared that the group considered its fans FEARNOTs and gave them a stick that could be used as a weapon as well.

Edits of Twilight characters using FIMBONG as defense, Kazuha on the baseball pitch, and even the person holding the light stick in a zombie apocalyptic background started spreading on Twitter.

Memes aside, most of the FEARNOT fandom also loved the design solely because it broke the cliche light stick designs - using a simple globe at the end of the stick. While many fourth-generation group light sticks contain a circular top, LE SSERAFIM’s design change is seen as a breath of fresh air.

ayu @kittyjyr twilight cast using the le sserafim lightstick for baseball twilight cast using the le sserafim lightstick for baseball https://t.co/3FTyccRshP

🔺️🔻 @chaethingz me contacting le sserafim with the lightstick me contacting le sserafim with the lightstick https://t.co/0K55tNM8VU

lois 🌙🪽 @loonasbreads me with my lesserafim lightstick as a weapon during the zombie apocalypse me with my lesserafim lightstick as a weapon during the zombie apocalypse https://t.co/XiRUmNvNA5

‎k @nakamurazone This design is very human This design is very human https://t.co/02Wd1JMOR4

Sakuramiracle³⁹ @Sakuramiracle98

I love it.

It's not the typical kpop globe lightsick.

It's unique and stands out.

They even included FEARNOTS in the lightsick.

#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌

_OFFICIAL_LIGHTSTICK I don't care what others sayI love it.It's not the typical kpop globe lightsick.It's unique and stands out.They even included FEARNOTS in the lightsick. #LE_SSERAFIM _OFFICIAL_LIGHTSTICK I don't care what others sayI love it.It's not the typical kpop globe lightsick.It's unique and stands out.They even included FEARNOTS in the lightsick.#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌#LE_SSERAFIM_OFFICIAL_LIGHTSTICK https://t.co/5LLHXriYzA

ㄹㅈ³⁹ FEARNOT 🌸⚽️🎮🏎 @39sakushy



#LE_SSERAFIM_OFFICIAL_LIGHTSTICK Ain’t gonna lie, I like this one a lot. Definitely will order. No one expected this kind of design because everyone expected logo inside a globe or something like that lol. Ain’t gonna lie, I like this one a lot. Definitely will order. No one expected this kind of design because everyone expected logo inside a globe or something like that lol.#LE_SSERAFIM_OFFICIAL_LIGHTSTICK https://t.co/1jpAmri3Fj

alyssa | ia era @LIKEITS2AM not y'all slandering le sserafim's lightstick. at least its not a freaking globe not y'all slandering le sserafim's lightstick. at least its not a freaking globe

OGz Reacts 🕊🍊 @OGzReacts

Their entire brand, identity & concept revolves around being mature, classic, minimalist, clean & unique. If you don’t like it, it's fine but this FITS THEM. Look at their logos and albums Not sure why people are surprised by #LE_SSERAFIM 's lightstick design & the simplicity.Their entire brand, identity & concept revolves around being mature, classic, minimalist, clean & unique. If you don’t like it, it's fine but this FITS THEM. Look at their logos and albums Not sure why people are surprised by #LE_SSERAFIM's lightstick design & the simplicity.Their entire brand, identity & concept revolves around being mature, classic, minimalist, clean & unique. If you don’t like it, it's fine but this FITS THEM. Look at their logos and albums https://t.co/sy0sFwd2og

nessa ୨୧ 𖧷 🧸⁷ IS SEEING TXT ! @FAIRSHAMPOO le sserafim really said lemme make a taser for a lightstick SHE IS CUTE AND INNOVATIVE le sserafim really said lemme make a taser for a lightstick SHE IS CUTE AND INNOVATIVE https://t.co/DUJxyJI09F

K-pop fans are tired of globe light sticks. In a much more recent case, SEVENTEEN’s fans trended #BOYCOTT_CARATBONGV3 after believing it to be a downgrade for various reasons. One of them was basic conventional globe design. Only a few recent artists have managed to make creative light sticks, such as NewJeans, NMIXX, and now, LE SSERAFIM.

While FIMBONG received a lot of love and memes from the fandom, some fans did not favor the design. They believed that the design was still basic and that the light stick could have been more creative.

ꜱᴇʀᴇɴᴇ @_queenmamba_ why does the le sserafim lightstick look ugly???? it looks like the outside lamps we used to have back in the day... like a torch that's lived a rough life... like what are we gonna do? beat each other at concerts with it? why does the le sserafim lightstick look ugly???? it looks like the outside lamps we used to have back in the day... like a torch that's lived a rough life... like what are we gonna do? beat each other at concerts with it? https://t.co/wps7blyrDV

‏ًً @imissrene i knew the le sserafim lightstick was gonna be ugly i had no faith in source music i knew the le sserafim lightstick was gonna be ugly i had no faith in source music 😭 https://t.co/jAtnwvg4xD

FUCK @v2gyu le sserafim lightstick is so ugly nooooo le sserafim lightstick is so ugly nooooo https://t.co/a6TtpTIl3z

Jus+!n @inloonathejail Ive and lesserafim both having ugly lightstick Ive and lesserafim both having ugly lightstick https://t.co/UYHbtMhWfH

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s light stick has not yet announced a pre-order date. Considering the group debuted in May last year, and the teaser was released just a day ago, fans can stay on the lookout for any updates on the group’s official social media channels.

In recent news, LE SSERAFIM has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Korean Music Awards in the categories Rookie of the Year, Best K-pop Album (ANTIFRAGILE), and Best K-pop Song (ANTIFRAGILE). The awards ceremony will be held on March 5, 2023.

