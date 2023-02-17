“Defeating the ugly lightstick trend”: Fans in love with NMIXX’s whale light stick, pre-order dates announced

Rookie group NMIXX’s first light stick is already being termed as one of the prettiest light sticks of 2023 and the best out of the fourth-generation groups’ merchandise.

On February 17, 2023, JYP Entertainment released the first look of the Dice group’s official light stick. The design surprised several K-pop fans, even people who weren’t part of NSWER (NMIXX’s fandom name).

The light stick comes in shades of black. The main part is half-filled to represent the ocean. A whale can be seen in the ocean along with what seems to be a water spout, which is connected to the outer end with the inner parts of the light stick. Naturally, fans let their imagination run wild and praised the agency’s design team for their exemplary merch. One Twitter user wrote:

"NMIXX DEFEATING THE UGLY LIGHTSTICK TREND"

Meanwhile, pre-orders for the light stick will begin on February 20, 2023, at 11 am KST and end on February 28 at 11.59 pm KST.

NSWERs and other K-pop fans praise NMIXX’s light stick for taking a creative route

❦ @jaehyunfan0214 NMIXX @NMIXX_official ] NMIXX OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK



PRE-ORDER

2023.02.20(월) 11:00AM~

2023.02.28(화) 11:59PM (KST)



𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍



#NMIXX #엔믹스

#NSWER #엔써

#expérgo ] NMIXX OFFICIAL LIGHT STICKPRE-ORDER2023.02.20(월) 11:00AM~2023.02.28(화) 11:59PM (KST)𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍 [📢] NMIXX OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK💙PRE-ORDER2023.02.20(월) 11:00AM~2023.02.28(화) 11:59PM (KST)𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍 🐬#NMIXX #엔믹스#NSWER #엔써#expérgo https://t.co/txnd6vE0aA wait its so cuteee i wish u can like fill it up with water or bubbles yk PLEEK THAT WOULD BE SOO EXTRA DUPER CUTE twitter.com/NMIXX_official… wait its so cuteee i wish u can like fill it up with water or bubbles yk PLEEK THAT WOULD BE SOO EXTRA DUPER CUTE twitter.com/NMIXX_official… https://t.co/zsrRfbbHOD

One of the key parts of a K-pop idol group is having its own light stick, a creative glowing stick that represents an artist's significant characteristic to their fans. As such, the imagination and creativity into the execution of the design knows no bounds.

Some of the best designed lightsticks include SEVENTEEN’s Caratbong, which has a diamond in the middle, BTS’ ARMY BOMB, whose top looks like a transparent bomb, and DREAMCATCHER’s lightstick that resembles a wand.

NMIXX seems to be joining the list of one of the best-designed light sticks, considering K-pop fans’ reaction to their latest announcement. The Dice group’s light stick is already causing chaos in the K-pop fandom, wherein they are appreciating the singers’ agency going against the latest trend of simplistic designs.

Rocco ⭐️ @B0YZREPUBLIC Need groups to stop having boring lightsticks that all look the same what happened to BEING CREATIVE Need groups to stop having boring lightsticks that all look the same what happened to BEING CREATIVE

Recently, K-pop groups, especially fourth-generation artists, have been releasing light sticks with basic designs. STAYC, ENHYPEN, IVE, and Kep1er are some of the groups whose fandoms were disappointed at the simplistic designs, which usually have a globe at the top and either consit of the group’s name or a simple icon inside it.

However, JYP Entertainment’s team's design for the Dice girl group has rebuilt fans’ expectations of a high-quality and creative light stick that not only plays with a key representation of the group’s concept but also provides an aesthetic charm. Moreover, several fans compared their light stick to that of the other groups and praised it.

silly billy @2MIINS @NMIXX_official BRINGING BACK CUTE LIGHTSTICKS AND NOT JS A PLAIN BALL W THE GROUP NAME @NMIXX_official BRINGING BACK CUTE LIGHTSTICKS AND NOT JS A PLAIN BALL W THE GROUP NAME https://t.co/tMWXk6GjRK

Fruity_Compiler @tumblroooh @SoriVico @NMIXX_official Apart from what others have replied to you. If you see from the side.. it's a LITERAL EYEBALL. which was in Nmixx board game as XXWIN. In dice MV. Also O.O means shook EYES. Also seen in recently released Nmixx concepts. @SoriVico @NMIXX_official Apart from what others have replied to you. If you see from the side.. it's a LITERAL EYEBALL. which was in Nmixx board game as XXWIN. In dice MV. Also O.O means shook EYES. Also seen in recently released Nmixx concepts.

Philip PrestonNguyen @Bestosterone @NMIXX_official It does follow the same lighstick mold but still manage to be interesting. I really like the whale and water spout and waves look @NMIXX_official It does follow the same lighstick mold but still manage to be interesting. I really like the whale and water spout and waves look

NMIXX ready to make a six-member comeback in March with a new EP, expérgo

On February 10, 2023, the girl band announced a comeback with an intriguing teaser poster titled with expérgo. The album marks the group’s first release as a six-member band since Jinni left in December 2022 due to personal reasons.

The teaser arrived after a surprise trailer that signaled the beginning of a new era, and the video was titled Docking Station: Declaration. A schedule for expérgo was also released a few days after the teaser poster.

NMIXX’s expérgo is scheduled for release on March 20 at 6 pm KST.

