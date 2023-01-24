10 prettiest K-pop lightsticks: SEVENTEEN's Newrat Bong, BLACKPINK's BI-PING-BONG, and more

Essential to every music fan are K-pop lightsticks, especially if they're attending a particular group's concerts. True to their name, lighsticks are basically sticks of 15-20 cm that light up, and each K-pop group has a specific style that indicates a fan is from a certain fandom. Most of the time, K-pop groups go very intricate with their details for the lightsticks, to make sure that they stand out in the crowd of grand lightsticks.

These accessories are what make K-pop concerts all the more colorful and exciting, since fans at concerts can sync their lightsticks together, creating a collective wave of colors. Often constructed with the K-pop group's logo and signature elements as the base, lightsticks are a huge part of the industry and a trademark of a fandom.

K-pop lightsticks also rose in meaning and popularity during the COVID-19 days, when fans attending concerts weren't allowed to talk, scream, or cheer for their favorite artists.

Naturally, lightsticks have become the ideal and only way to communicate with their idols. Creative as the industry can be, K-pop groups have developed some of the prettiest and jaw-dropping lightstick designs.

From Mondoongie to Wujujung Bong: 10 K-pop lightsticks that have the most mind-blowing designs

1) Newrat Bong (Carat Bong Ver. 2): SEVENTEEN

The second version of SEVENTEEN's Carat Bong, Newrat Bong is easily one of the prettiest K-pop lightsticks, given its glittery and shiny makeover.

The lightstick resembles the shape of a microphone with a transparent semi-sphere at the top. Inside, one can see a diamond, which is a symbol of their fandom. Additionally, the lightstick is also constructed using the group's official colors, rose quartz and serenity.

2) Lightiny Version 2: ATEEZ

ATEEZ, who's been pretty strict with the intriguing concept that they excitingly build on for their fandom, don't leave their lightstick out of the same. While many fans were already impressed with the first version, fans held the second version close to their hearts.

Lightiny is an amalgamation of 'light' and 'destiny,' therefore symbolizing their lightstick as the destiny of light.

The black and gold colored lightstick is shaped like an earth's globe with a sandglass and a compass inside the top semi-sphere. An arc that extends from the top of the "globe" has the group's signature quote, "8 makes 1 team' written on it.

3) Bamhaneul (Night Sky) Bong Version 2: Gfriend

Gfriend, right from its first version, has always served one of the most beautiful K-pop lightsticks. Looking simple yet grand, the group's first version of Glass Marble Sticks wow-ed many fans. However, they one-uped themselves with their second version, which is simpler yet much more extravagant at the same time.

For the most part, the lightstick has a sphere placed on top of the handle. Inside the transparent globe, there's a blue G, a significant part of their group name under a purple moon. It gets much prettier when the two colors glow together, perfectly complimenting each other.

4) Mondoongie Version 2: MONSTA X

The second version of Monsta X's already-beautiful Mondoongie has to be one of the most beautiful K-pop lightsticks. A classic for many K-pop lightsticks, it also has a handle and a transparent top part which is shaped differently.

Monsta X, much like many K-pop groups, have played around with their logo and its dimensional shapes. With a little silver glitter, the lightstick perfectly communicates the group's aesthetic.

5) Wujujung Bong: Cosmic Girl

As an amalgamation of 'WJSN' and 'UJUNG,' which means space station and friendship respectively, Wujujung Bong has to be one of the most creative K-pop lightsticks of all time.

It has a white heart affixed in a circle for its interior. This is further supported by two circles, blue and pink in color, acting as the axis. As many would've guessed, the interior does spin and glow in colors representing the fandom's official colors.

6) BYULRANGBONG: CHUNGHA

The first one of the K-pop lightsticks that comes from a soloist is CHUNGHA's lightstick. The name comes from her fandom, Byulharang, which refers to her and her fans becoming each other's stars.

The top part of the lightstick takes the shape of a diamond with a star over a crescent moon entailing its interiors. Naturally, the design is CHUNGHA's signature logo and fans have been more than pleased with how it looks.

7) Dreamcatcher's Lightstick Ver. 1

Another K-pop lightstick with an intriguing design is Dreamcatcher's first lightstick, which hasn't gotten a name yet. Working around a dark and emo theme, the group has constructed its lighstick such that the top globe is held by red vein-like branches which enlongates into a black stick.

This stick can grow three times longer with the extensions that come along with the package. Resembling many of those witch-like magic wands from fantastical movies, it looks much more magical with its looped red light that glows from within.

8) BI-PING-BONG: BLACKPINK

One of the most iconic K-pop lightsticks with a unique construction is BLACKPINK's BI-PING-BONG, otherwise called Hammer Bong. As many would've grown curious about its construction, the idols revealed that they were inspired by the reality TV show, Weekly Idol.

Jennie, during BLACKPINK's appearance on JTBC's Idol Room, revealed that she was hit with a toy hammer on the TV show while playing a game.

While designing the lightstick, Jennie said she kept remembering the moment and went with the feel to create a lightstick that resembled a toy hammer. The intriguing yet hilarious story behind its creation makes the lightstick all the more iconic.

9) Shating Star: SHINee

Another jaw-dropping creation from the crowd of K-pop lightsticks is SHINee's Shating Star, their first lightstick that was released to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary.

It initially wore the name Strata Bong since it looked more or less like a shooting star. However, a fan suggested the name Shating Star during one of the group's live broadcasts, thus replacing the original name with the help of fans' votes.

10) Bang Bong Ver. 4 - BIGBANG

One can't talk about K-pop lightsticks without going back to one of the first creations of the same. As the "firsts" of many K-pop traditions, BIGBANG also introduced the first ever K-pop lightstick, which to date stands as one of the prettiest designs.

While fanlights are already a common K-pop tradition. BIGBANG's G-dragon wanted their fandom to stand out further from the crowd and eventually designed a flower-shaped bong that glows yellow.

As the K-pop industry progresses further, many groups have come up with some of the most unique and intriguing K-pop lightsticks, raising the curiosity of fans about their inspiration while also inevitably attracting them.

