"Literally outsold Shazam 2"- Twitter compares Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves box office opening with Shazam! Fury of the Gods

A dark cloud of controversy has been looming over Shazam! Fury of the Gods for months, and the chances of it going away are bleak. Fans on Twitter have started comparing the DC film to the recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has managed to earn $38.5 million in the film’s domestic opening weekend, beating Shazam! Fury of the Gods' disastrous numbers. The 2023 DC film has been criticized for its low budget, mediocre CGI, visual effects, and weak storyline.

While Shazam! Fury of the Gods flopped, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been doing well for itself. Fans are glad that the latter film is making box office progress and celebrating the fact that it managed to surpass the 2023 DC film.

A fan's reaction to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' success (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods controversy continued- Netizens celebrate Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves conquest

For context, Shazam! Fury of the Gods earned just $30.5 million in the film's domestic opening weekend. While fans agreed that the movie wasn't terrible, some claimed that it failed due to the timing of its release and awful marketing.

The prequel, released in 2019, made more than $50 million in its domestic opening weekend. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, on the other hand, is a fresh franchise without the backing of DC or Marvel. It's based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons and has no connection to the film trilogy released between 2000 and 2012.

The fantasy heist action comedy was well received by the fans, and they are glad that it's getting the attention it deserves.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans said that watching Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in theaters was a delightful experience and compared it to the thrill of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods couldn't manage to get reactions like this. Fans were only met with disappointment and prayed that the upcoming DC movies do not turn out to be poor.

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

The film's official synopsis reads,

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

In February 2022, a spin-off television series was announced to be in development.

Poll : 0 votes