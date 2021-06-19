Liza Koshy edits captions amid romance rumors surrounding Instagram post

On Friday, June 18th, Liza Koshy edited her caption for a photo carousel wishing a friend happy birthday. This follows rumors surrounding her sexuality due to her initial caption causing confusion.

The 25-year-old is most known for her comedic-styled videos and popularity on Vine. She has amassed over 17 million subscribers and has a show on YouTube Originals called "Liza on Demand."

Liza Koshy sparks confusion

On Thursday evening, the YouTube star posted an Instagram photo carousel of herself and a woman, wishing the latter for her special birthday.

However, many fans became alarmed as her caption seemed to speak loudly on her sexuality, confusing the internet if she was coming out or not.

Given that June is International Pride Month, fans were happy for Liza Koshy, considering her caption started with "happy birthday baby," using a pet name couples typically use.

The comedian also added a peculiar line, further confusing everyone.

"I can't wait to see you at the end of the aisle one day. I just have no idea which role you'll play."

Many took this as an implication that Liza was planning to propose to the woman in the photo.

Liza Koshy clears the rumors

Clearing the air over her "officially coming out through her Instagram posts," the internet sensation took to the platform the following morning to quickly edit the caption, adding a paragraph to it.

She added more in regards to the woman in the photo being at a wedding. As Liza Koshy's former caption insinuated that the two would be getting married, her new add-on made it clear that the friend would be invited to her wedding.

"How about my officiant? Flower girl? Usher? The ridic hot bridesmaid that effortlessly shows up the bride? Regardless, you know you'll be there. Check your inbox for the paperless e-vite to my non-existent wedding."

After her edit, many fans are now sure the woman featured in her photograph was just the starlet's friend.

