"LOCK THOSE DOORS": Fans hilariously react as TXT gets entangled in a surprise Zombie attack by HYBE staff

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, widely recognized as TXT, released a new episode of TO DO X TXT - EP. 122 BETTER WATCH OUT, Part 1 on December 18. The variety web series of the fourth-generation boy group from HYBE labels is widely popular among fans. The entertaining and partly unscripted show features the five group members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Heuning Kai playing in groups or against one another to win challenges or missions.

In the latest episode, the boys were seen in the middle of a zombie apocalypse that broke out inside the HYBE building. Fans went on a laughing spree as they watched the five members of the popular K-pop group running around and screaming to save their lives from fake zombie actors.

The MOAs—the official fandom name of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fans—immediately flooded Twitter by tweeting snippets from the latest episode and expressing their enthusiasm in tandem with the boys. A fan, @SnowBuffering, wrote on Twitter,

"Keep those parking lot sliding doors LOCKED. Have they never seen zombie movies? yaaaaaaa LOCK THOSE DOOR. It's giving me anxiety."

Fans sent into a frenzy after watching TXT members in the latest episode of TO DO X TXT: "Running for their life"

The episode starts with band members Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Kai, and Beomgyu playing a Christmas game in two parts where they write letters and complete other challenges. However, the first part of the game leads them to wait in a green room (changing room). Suddenly, a stranger runs into the room shocking the members.

Upon noticing him, the TXT members figure out in the next couple of minutes that a zombie apocalypse game has ensued, where the particular stranger has been bitten by a zombie and would turn into an infected soon. The man hands over a key to a car and asks the TXT members to run for their lives. As can be seen in the episode, the five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER scream and run throughout the HYBE building, trying to escape the zombies.

The episode gets increasingly intense as the members keep solving puzzles one after the other to find the antidote to the zombie virus. Fans are eagerly waiting for part two of the episode to know what happens to Taehyun when he comes across the Doctor zombie and more.

The MOAs went feral with fits of laughter as they watched the episodes and tweeted snippets from the show, making it go viral online. A fan, @frostywnzzn, wrote on Twitter,

"Imagine being lesserafim, newjeans or idk enhypen members and hearing your 5 supposed sunbaenims running for their life and screaming “ZOMBIE” outside your practice room."

Meanwhile, the five-piece K-pop set TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, has achieved yet another success, courtesy of the American publication Rolling Stone, for their album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.

The BigHit Music (now operated as HYBE Labels) ensemble was just listed in the publication's 50 Best Albums of 2021 list, which features musicians from across the world. They gained even more notoriety because they were the only Korean artist included in the December 4, 2021 list.