Logan Paul claims he can beat Mike Tyson, calls the boxing legend "old old"

On Friday, June 18th, a clip of Logan Paul claiming on his podcast that he would be able to defeat Mike Tyson had resurfaced on the internet. This comes a week following his June 6th fight with Floyd Mayweather, which had an undeclared winner.

26-year-old YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul is well known for his adventurous videos, as well as his multiple scandalous feats that included his brother Jake Paul. Joining YouTube in 2013 and starting the Impaulsive podcast in 2018, he then ventured off into boxing in 2019, losing his first match to YouTuber KSI.

Despite having boxed Floyd Mayweather for his second fight ever, Logan has become ballsy when commenting on possible future opponents.

Logan Paul claims he can beat Mike Tyson

In the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, Logan Paul confidently claimed that he could go head-to-head in the ring with 54-year-old boxing retiree, Mike Tyson.

The YouTuber began by expressing his need to box Tyson, while stating that his lawyer was opposed to the idea.

"My lawyer mentioned it and he's like 'No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don't stand a chance.' "

Logan then continued by toying with the idea, given the professional boxer's age.

"You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson. Bro, he's old old."

Prior to that, when asked about a potential bout, Mike Tyson dismissised any intention to fight the Paul brother. Tyson said,

"No, I love those guys."

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Fans troll Logan Paul for needing to be "humbled"

Fans took to Twitter to troll the 26-year-old for claiming he could beat Mike Tyson, an experienced and legendary professional boxer.

Some even commented that both Logan and Jake Paul only fought "old" and retired boxers to use them as their "cash cow," given that boxing events have made the brothers millions of dollars.

both pauls should be humbled — 😵‍💫 (@joeesper) June 18, 2021

Yea but Mike Tyson is much more experienced and has more knowledge about boxing — Dynamo (@dyna_sen) June 18, 2021

Paul Brothers in a couple of months. I am challenging this guy to a boxing match 😡 pic.twitter.com/0xhl9wKKDQ — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) June 18, 2021

He may be old but he’s respected in the game of boxing and if Logan wants to be taken serious in the game he should humble himself and show respect to the greats of the game, he has potential unlike Jake — Christina_Ann (@ChristinaAnn_23) June 18, 2021

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Mike lives on a different plane of reality than we do. He eats ounces of shrooms in one sitting — ♐️ 🤍 Hanah 🤍 ☸️ (@HanahJoy36) June 18, 2021

H;es not fighting active boxers. Fighting retired of people who haven't boxed in a year or more...



Nice to offer Mike all that money for that cash cow tho 🤪 — Rain (@RainYaha) June 18, 2021

you think the brothers are trying to get a guiness record for most famous fists to the face? — gremlin (@cozylilgremlin) June 18, 2021

Another draw you mean…. I’d still take the cheque ngl 😬 — Daryl (@Daryl50762450) June 19, 2021

Despite Mike Tyson officially declining a fight with Logan Paul, it remains unsaid if the boxing legend will change his mind in the future.

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen