Logan Paul fan allegedly buys four ringside seats for $87,000 for the fight against Mayweather

As the highly anticipated June 6th fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather draws near, tickets for the event are selling like hot cakes. This includes a Logan Paul fan who allegedly purchased four ringside seats for $87,000.

YouTuber Logan Paul and professional boxer Floyd Mayweather are set to fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6th. According to ticket vendors such as StubHub, prices for the tickets range from $100 per seat up to $32,000 for front row seats.

Who bought the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather tickets?

According to Darren Rovell on Twitter, StubHub reportedly sold four ringside seats to the Mayweather-Paul fight for a total of $87,000.

A person has purchased four ringside seats to Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight on @stubhub for a total of $87,000. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 26, 2021

Without disclosing who purchased the seats, a few people have already speculated that fans of Logan Paul spent the money to see their idol fight up close. One of them said:

Hahaha probably 100% Logan Paul fan since he promoted last week — Sugar~Belle 💛💛✨ (@Michell02934628) May 26, 2021

A fan even went as far as to accuse Logan Paul of buying the seats himself. He said:

Yeah. Logan Paul. — Militant Centrist (@EWCiolko) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, others speculated that the buyer had purchased the seats in support of Mayweather to be able to see the legend fight in person before he retired. They said:

Probably just wants to see Floyed before he retires, regardless of who he’s fighting he’s a legend of the sport, & if you got the money then why not — Oscar Sobye (@OscarSobye) May 26, 2021

Probably Floyd. — Boxing Bet Guru (@Richboxingbets) May 26, 2021

Fans angered by waste of money

Though people were left guessing who bought the $87,000 seats, others were more focused on the amount of money that was spent on ringside seats. In the comments under Darren Rovell's Tweet, fans felt disgusted by the waste of money.

According to the public, the money was a "complete waste" and the "worst money ever spent".

They said:

Children in Africa are starving — JOC (@HawaiianGiggity) May 26, 2021

I took a shit today and flushed it down the toilet, same thing — Tommy the Dealer (@TubeSoxTommy) May 26, 2021

People have too much money. $80,000 for nothing. — J.S.H. (@THEREALJSH) May 26, 2021

People have too much money — noahl (@noahl1121) May 26, 2021

That’s called having more money than good sense. — Billy Dennis 🦿 (@PlebeianCritic) May 26, 2021

That's a lot of money for a fight which is one sided. — Tian Thomas (@TianThomas9) May 26, 2021

Easily the worst money ever spent — David Mullin III (@davidmullin18) May 26, 2021

What a waste of money — Chris Malnar (@ChrisMalnar1) May 27, 2021

A fool and his money — Kirkland Kilcrease (@kilcreasek) May 26, 2021

Until the fight takes place on June 6th, the identity of the person or people who bought the $87,000 seats remains anonymous. Although fans speculate that the seats could've been bought by family members, that is highly unlikely.

