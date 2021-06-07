Logan Paul wears a rare Charizard Pokemon card while walking to the ring, fans can't get enough of it

On Sunday, June 6th, fans around the world tuned in to the hugely anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. However, Logan Paul caught attention of Pokemon fans when he walked into the ring wearing a rare Charizard Pokemon card around his neck.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul are stepping into the ring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on June 6th. Fans are excited to see if Floyd will preserve his 50-0 legacy, while fans of Logan are waiting to see his first win.

Viewers in the US will be able to stream the fight via Showtime PPV and Fanmio for $49.99.

Logan Paul wears rare card as necklace

Making his way to the ring at Hard Rock Stadium, Logan Paul donned a neon yellow robe, matching shorts, and a necklace that many thought was an odd choice.

It’s happening 👀🍿@LoganPaul on his way to the ring for the main event! #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/EP7LG4yod7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

The 26-year-old wore a rare Charizard Pokemon card around his neck as a unique piece of jewelry, as the card is allegedly valued at $300,000.

Logan is known for collecting Pokemon cards on his YouTube channel, sometimes being lucky enough to find the rarest kinds. His Pokemon card videos have garnered millions of views as he has a large viewer base that are Pokemon fans.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

Fans troll Logan Paul for showing off

Fans found Logan's entrance "embarassing" as boxers have previously entered the ring wearing jewelry such as gold chains.

Many also commented that it was "funny", given that no other boxer has ever entered the ring wearing a rare Pokemon card.

Logan Paul is so embarrassing😭 pic.twitter.com/PftFRQVaD0 — Frenemies Out Of Context (@Frenemiespods) June 7, 2021

Ngl I thought it was kinda funny ..... — Les (@lets_stress_les) June 7, 2021

The commentary was gold — Ashley Fyre (@ashley_fyre) June 7, 2021

This is hilarious — alea (@AleaTuago) June 7, 2021

Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet

Wait until Floyd wears his Credit Card attached to a gold chain covered with diamonds — Reisdro (@VeronikaUyeah) June 7, 2021

Pokémon cards were finally starting to come back to stores on a regular basis and now he’s got to fucking ruin it again 😡 — Cheyenne (@skyyautumn2011) June 7, 2021

I feel the embarrassment... — mðrï ✷ (@stonedtwitgnome) June 7, 2021

It will be funny it gotten stolen from him — Not giving you my name mook (@DiabolicalWolfe) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, some found it entertaining to see Logan enter the ring wearing an odd accessory like the Pokemon card.

I love it 🤣 what a way to enter an exhibition fight truly a spectacle — JESUS CHRIST ☁️ (@earthtojia) June 7, 2021

Feels like this is directly disrespecting @KeithHabs ‘s struggle in the latest Try Guys mini doc — 🌈Taylor🌈 (@Tay_Bear5) June 7, 2021

Despite no official statement on his payout, fans of Logan Paul are sure YouTube will be paid handsomely for the fight.

Also read: How to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight in the US, Canada, and Mexico, streaming details and more

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin