Loki season 2 Certified Fresh at 81% by Rotten Tomatoes ahead of world premiere

Loki season 2 has successfully achieved the Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive 81% rating on the Tomatometer already. This is a promising start for the series, which has generated quite a buzz among fans. Early reviews have praised Loki Season 2 for its strong performances, most specifically from Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role as the titular god.

Hiddleston is known for his nuanced and enchanting portrayal of Loki, and critics have commended him for delivering another brilliant performance this time.

Owen Wilson has also been highly praised for his comedic timing and chemistry with Hiddleston. Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, an agent from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) who is assigned to work with Loki. The two characters have an amazing rapport, and their interactions are not only often amusing but also heartwarming.

Expand Tweet

Loki season 2 has been praised by critics for its stunning visuals and grand scope and scale. The show features some of the most impressive visuals ever seen in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project. The show's creators have clearly gone to great lengths to create an immersive world for the characters to inhabit and put quite a lot of thought into making it both believable and visually stunning.

Critics heap praise on Loki season 2

Here's what Dan Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter has to say about the storyline of Loki season 2:

"The plot is so convoluted that the sense of fun rarely breaks through, but thanks to the sterling cast and some of the best production design on TV, there’s almost always something to hold your attention — if not to trigger any emotional investment."

Therese Lacson from Collider believes that Loki season 2 has the potential to be one of the best MCU projects to date:

"Season 1 was well-loved, and with a fan-favorite character like Hiddleston’s God of Mischief at the helm, Season 2 proves that the series not only hasn’t lost its touch but remains one of the stronger pillars of the MCU as a whole."

All in all, the early reviews for Loki Season 2 are extremely positive. The show is being praised for its performances, visuals, and engaging plot. If you are a fan of the first season and the MCU as a whole, then best believe that you will not want to miss this one!

The new season picks up where the first left off, with the God of Mischief on the run from the TVA. As he navigates the multiverse, Loki must face the consequences of his past and come to terms with his real self and identity.

The new season introduces a number of new characters, including Ke Huy Quan as Mobius' assistant, Rafael Casal as a mysterious stranger, and Kate Dickie as a TVA agent. Jonathan Majors also returns as He Who Remains, the enigmatic villain who was introduced in the first season finale.

In addition to the new characters, the second season of Loki is also expected to introduce new locations and concepts to the MCU. The show will explore the multiverse in more depth, and it will also introduce new threats to the timeline.

Final thoughts on Loki season 2

Loki season 2 promises to be funny, exciting, and an emotional ride. The cast and the production values are top-notch. Even if you're not a die-hard MCU fan, Loki season 2 might still just be worth checking out.

It is a well-written and well-acted show that appeals to a very large audience and is a great way to learn more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the multiverse comprising it.

The God of Mischief is returning to your screens on October 5, so get ready for some edge-of-your-seat entertainment!