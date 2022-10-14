“Looking like he's about to start Operation Margaritaville”: Kim Jong-un wardrobe change sparks hilarious reactions online 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently found himself on the Twitter trending page after undergoing a major wardrobe change.

In recent photos surfacing online, the politician was seen wearing an all-white attire while watching military exercises at an undisclosed location. He donned a white tunic and khaki hat, moving away from his signature all-black fit that usually consists of a formal suit.

As the dictator’s photos went viral on social media, netizens responded to the wardrobe change with hilarious reactions.

While some compared his look with that of Richard Attenborough’s Dr John Hammond from the 1993 Jurassic Park film, others said Kim Jong-un looked like he was ready to start “Operation Margaritaville”:

The North Korean leader’s outfit change also became a topic of discussion on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host mocked the former’s “coastal dictator” look and jokingly said that he looked like a “beekeeper on his lunch break.”

"Coastal Grandmother Icon": Twitter reacts to Kim Jong-un’s major wardrobe change

Kim Jong-un recently made news after photos of him wearing a white tunic and khaki hat went viral online.

Several social media users responded to the major change in his wardrobe - from his usual black attire to a complete white fit - with hilarious memes. Many also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the politician’s new style and outfit:

Ryne Bailey @ryanbailey25 Love Kim Jong Un’s Mumford and Sons hat Love Kim Jong Un’s Mumford and Sons hat https://t.co/vlnwd6cRhK

Luke @lukestar1988 No one:



Kim Jong Un: Welcome… to Jurassic Park! No one:Kim Jong Un: Welcome… to Jurassic Park! https://t.co/GoqS6LpMCt

Jong-un’s wardrobe change comes after he carried out a series of unplanned missile tests. According to the New York Post, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan earlier this month.

Meanwhile, U.S. and regional allies like South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines responded to the test by repositioning a nuclear-powered U.S. carrier and launching joint military drills.

Disclose.tv @disclosetv JUST IN - North Korea test-fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles under the supervision of Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, according to KCNA state media. JUST IN - North Korea test-fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles under the supervision of Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, according to KCNA state media.

Reports suggest that the North Korean leader’s viral photos in white attire were captured while he watched military exercises at an undisclosed location in North Korea last week.

The politician has also reportedly been overseeing North Korea’s tactical nuclear operations unit training since September 25 in a bid to further strengthen Pyongyang's military capabilities.

About Kim Jong-un in brief

Kim Jong Un is the Supreme Leader of North Korea (Image via Getty Images)

Kim Jong-un is the Supreme Leader of North Korea and the leader of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). He was born to parents Ko Yong-hui and Kim Jong-il on January 8, 1982. He grew up with his elder brother Kim Jong-chul and his younger sister Kim Yo-jong.

His grandfather, Kim Il-sung, is believed to be the founder of North Korea, who led the country from its establishment in 1948 until his death in 1994. Kim Jong Un became the leader of North Korea following his father’s demise in 2011 and was dubbed the “Great Successor.”

The politician also became the first leader of North Korea to be born as a citizen of the country since his father was born in the Soviet Union and his grandfather was born during the Japanese colonial period.

In addition to being the leader of the nation, Jong-un holds the title of General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, President of the State Affairs, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

He is also a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Workers' Party of Korea. Jong-un was also promoted to the highest rank of Marshal in the Korean People's Army in 2012, which further solidified his position as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

