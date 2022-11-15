"Looks better in those pants than Ross did": Andrew Garfield GQ photoshoot sends fans into a frenzy

The internet was ablaze after Andrew Garfield's photos from his GQ Man of the Year 2022 interview dropped on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. On Wednesday, the British actor will be honored at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS, held in London.

In the interview, the actor, who will be turning 40 next August, opened up about the pressure he felt to have kids at his age, the impact of his mother's passing, and his contentment with his "period of not-doing" as he referred to his break from filming.

"It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth."

Although quite a way off, the actor will play Richard Branson in a David Leitch miniseries (Image via Luke Gilford/GQ).

The Golden Globe winner confessed how the passing of his late mother, Lynn, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2019, greatly affected his perspective and made him reimagine his space in the world.

Opening up about his recent critical successes, Andrew Garfield noted that he felt "a semblance of satisfaction" with how his recent works, such as Tick, Tick… Boom! or Angels in America, and even his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, turned out.

However, for now, the actor admitted that he’s content with enjoying other people’s work. He also admitted that theater is his first love, stating:

"If I can do theatre for the rest of my life to an audience of 50 people a night, I know that my life is going to be satisfying."

His photoshoot took the internet by storm, as fans took to social media to rave about the actor. Some fans drew a connection with Friends' Ross Geller's iconic leather pants and noted that Andrew Garfield looks better than the character did.

Andrew Garfield's photos, as he poses in Alexander McQueen leather pants, are breaking the internet

Andrew Garfield was dressed in Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Vivienne Westwood, among others, for the shoot. The Social Network star did not leave his Prada at the cleaners this time, as he donned a pair of its black boots for some of the shots.

Despite being linked to ex Alyssa Miller, Garfield's official relationship status is unknown at this time (Image via Luke Gilford/GQ).

Photographed by Luke Gilford and styled by Michael Darlington, the striking images of Andrew Garfield dressed in a pair of fitted Alexander McQueen leather pants, with slicked back hair and a full beard, and not much else against a desert background, has fans praising the actor.

sam⁷ INDIGO🌊 @samsgarfield andrew garfield was built by the gods themselves andrew garfield was built by the gods themselves https://t.co/rbokp8pAJ2

🦃 thankful juan, alt #NAMORSoloMovie @cokeonthebeachh I literally fell on my knees with those Andrew Garfield pictures, that's my husband I literally fell on my knees with those Andrew Garfield pictures, that's my husband

holly @buddyshollys guys the new andrew garfield photoshoot my knees are weak guys the new andrew garfield photoshoot my knees are weak

Andrew Garfield is yet to publicly reveal his current relationship status, but according to reports, the actor split with Alyssa Miller earlier this year. The two were first spotted together in November last year.

The actor continues to enjoy his time off and is "trying to fill my days with as much nonsense as I possibly can" despite the occasional creeping doubts. He is slated to star as Richard Branson in a David Leitch miniseries about the Virgin Atlantic and British Airways drama at some point in the future.

Poll : 0 votes