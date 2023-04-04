“Looks like a new person”: DJ Mustard weight loss journey leaves netizens astonished

American record producer DJ Mustard's recent Instagram stories where he expressed pride over his weight loss journey have gone viral. The DJ shared a series of stories on the social media platform on Monday, April 03. The first couple of posts show pictures of him from a few years ago, alongside him writing that these images motivate him every day to work hard on his health and body.

They are followed by a few short clips of the mega-producer in the midst of him working out alongside the caption:

"Lowest weight I’ve ever been as an adult."

The Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@Mustard)

While DJ Mustard has been health focused since early 2016, he has been away from the limelight since his divorce from his wife and model Chanel Thierry in May 2022. On his 30th birthday, he famously revealed his weight loss transformation on Instagram.

As DJ Mustard's IG stories went viral, internet users were pleasantly surprised by his energy and positive outlook. Many took to social media to compliment the record producer on his new looks.

Adri @whowhatadri Omg I’m late but DJ Mustard looks Ike a new person Omg I’m late but DJ Mustard looks Ike a new person

"That's a W": Netizens praise DJ Mustard for his inspirational weight loss journey

Twitterati were quick to compliment the DJ on his new look and his dedication towards his mental and physical health. While many were surprised by his transformation, others called him an inspiration for choosing to put health first. Some also dubbed him their motivation for their weight loss journey.

Some users were taken aback by the DJ’s transformation and remarked that he looked like his teenage self. Check out some of these tweets below:

Who is DJ Mustard?

Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, aka DJ Mustard, is an American record producer who is known for his collaborations with popular hip-hop artists like Tyga, YG, and Ty Dolla Sign. His club-oriented, catchy yet melodic hip-hop tunes have earned him frequent spots on Billboard Charts and award nominations.

He has released three albums, namely, 10 Summers (2014), Cold Summers (2016), and Perfect Ten (2019). Since 2019, DJ Mustard has not released any songs, but has produced them for Ty Dolla Sign and Roddy Ricch.

