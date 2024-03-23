Love is Blind production company scores legal victory in lawsuit filed by Renee Poche

Love is Blind, Netflix's hit reality dating show has been the subject of multiple lawsuits by those who have previously participated in the show. One of the former cast members, Renee Poche who appeared in season 5, sued the show, its production company Delirium TV, and Netflix earlier this year.

In a public statement at the time, the cast member called her experience at the show "traumatic" and noted that she felt like a prisoner. Poche further stated that when she let Delirium TV know that she didn't feel safe, the production company provided no support.

As per Renee, the NDA that she signed "unlawfully" restricted her from talking about her experience on the show. The alum made numerous remarks about her time on the show in October 2023 and in November 2023, the production company accused her of violating the agreement and sued her for $4 million.

A Los Angeles Supreme Court judge recently denied Renee's request to avoid arbitration, meaning that the Texas-based reality star has to defend herself against Delirium TV's claims.

Love is Blind's production company claims Renee Poche was asked to stop "unauthorized interviews" before the lawsuit

After the judge's ruling about the lawsuit, Delirium TV's lawyers stated the same. In their public statement, they stated that they were very pleased with the results. The reality show's production company's lawyers added that the legal victory confirmed that Delirium "acted properly" in their lawsuit in response to Renee's "violations of her confidentiality" and publicity obligations."

They added that arbitration was "spelled out" in Renee's agreement when she filmed Love is Blind.

"Rather than defend against Delirium’s claims in arbitration, Ms. Poche and her lawyers chose to file a headline-grabbing Complaint in Court against Delirium and Netflix with a morass of arguments challenging the enforceability of the agreement she signed."

The public statement further said that the Love is Blind season 5 cast member was asked to stop "unauthorized interviews and promptly mediate the dispute." Despite several warnings from the show's crew and lawyers, Renee continued to do so.

Renee Poche filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Love is Blind, and Delirium TV in January 2024 and stated that her belongings, including her passport, phone, and license were all taken away from her. She also said that she was matched with a "walking red flag" and received zero support from the production company when she voiced her concerns about her match.

As per Renee's lawsuit, she believed that the participants were vetted and selected after careful consideration. However, her partner, Carter Wall, showed emotionally abusive behavioral patterns. Carter and Renee's story did not make it to the final cut of the Netflix show.

Episodes of all Love is Blind seasons are available on the streaming platform.